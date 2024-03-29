How to create a flower bouquet for £10 or less to wow your guests this Easter and beyond

Having cut flowers in the house is a small luxury that all of us love to partake in from time to time. Especially now that it’s spring and everything is blooming outside, we want our homes to blossom too. Sadly, flower bouquets are infamously pricey. But it turns out, they don’t have to be and there are ways how to make a flower bouquet for as little as £10.

This information is right on time as we’re only a couple of days away from Easter Sunday. And with that we’re all thinking about Easter decorating ideas to recreate for the upcoming celebrations.

So without further ado, here’s what floristry insiders advise you to do to keep the costs of your flower bouquets low but the impact high in order to impress your guests this Bank holiday weekend and beyond.

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

How to make a flower bouquet for £10

It’s a well-known fact that flowers do wonders for mental health and that they make every occasion all the better by brightening it up with their beautiful blooms. This is especially true when it comes to Easter, whether your centrepiece of choice is a blossoming Easter tree or a flower bouquet that’s cost you no more than £10.

And creativity, resourcefulness and seasonal stems are the three essentials of keeping to the set budget.

Keep to two types of flowers

Instead of buying lots of different flower varieties, keep the selection of stems more focused.

‘For bouquets with smaller budgets, I really like to slim down my flower selection and use two types of flowers or foliage only,’ said Alex Campbell, florist and social media influencer of @acfloralstudio, at a recent flower arrangement workshop hosted by Funny How Flowers Do That. ‘It puts more emphasis on the flower or colour being used and makes the arrangement more impactful. There’s also merit in choosing one or two stems of various flowers to create a small bouquet that is rich in textures, tones and colours.’

Alexander Campbell Social Links Navigation Floral designer and social media influencer of @acfloralstudio Alex Campbell is an up-and-coming floral designer with 370k followers on Instagram and 1.3m followers on TikTok. A Brit based in Madrid, he has a modern take on flower arranging and design, which he demonstrates in his videos online. One of his videos featuring a supermarket roses hack went viral last year.

Choose seasonal flowers

(Image credit: Future PLC/Kasia Fiszer)

Seasonal flowers tend to be cheaper as they are easier to source at the given time. And there are several varieties in season during this time of spring.

‘For someone aiming to craft a bouquet for as little as £10, I would suggest starting with a focal flower that is in season and reasonably priced,’ says Millie Durbak, brand manager of Prestige Flowers. ‘Carnations, tulips and chrysanthemums are excellent options that offer both affordability and beauty during the spring season.’

Alex Biggart, brand manager of 123 Flowers, agrees, suggesting seasonal wildflowers, too. ‘Focus on seasonal wildflowers that offer both charm and affordability. Selecting flowers like daisies, dandelions or wild violets can keep costs down while adding a touch of rustic beauty. Meanwhile, incorporating greenery such as ferns or ivy from the garden can add a lush feel without breaking the bank.’

Swap out greenery for dainty florals

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

‘Pairing these focal flowers with some inexpensive filler flowers can help create a full and visually appealing bouquet without breaking the bank. Replacing green foliage with delicate florals like baby's breath can add a charming and ethereal touch to a bouquet. The pros of using baby's breath include its affordability, longevity and ability to complement various flower types beautifully,’ Millie says.

It was Alex of @acfloralstudio that first gave us the idea, saying that for him green foliage detracts from the colour story of his flower bouquets. ‘I tend not to use greenery in bouquets as I feel it detracts from the colour story I’m trying to convey as, for me at least, it’s quite a strong colour to see. Instead, I like to use things like baby’s breath (gypsophila), which gives a neutral, white base, or limonium which comes in pinks or purples and combines well with the flowers I’m using.’

But at the same time, this is a question of personal preference and you can, of course, still use green foliage like eucalyptus or ferns. However, these may end up being more expensive than something as low-priced as baby’s breath.

Can you make a flower bouquet for £5?

(Image credit: Funny How Flowers Do That)

While the challenge we set ourselves was making a flower bouquet for £10, we were curious whether a £5 bouquet was plausible, too.

‘Crafting a bouquet for £5 may seem challenging, but it's not entirely impossible. In such cases, I would recommend focusing on just one or two types of flowers that are readily available and affordable, such as tulips or daffodils,’ Millie recommends.

Alex of @acfloralstudio adds, ‘Often the beauty and benefits of flowers comes from the inherent material - i.e., the flowers themselves, rather than the overall bouquet. Even two single stems positioned together in a bud vase can tell a powerful, emotive story that transmits sentiment to whoever is making it or looking at it, and I think this is just as important as a bigger, or more expensive bouquet.’

Especially if you have a flower frog, every florist’s secret hack, which can turn any vessel into a vase and only a few stems into a modern, minimalist arrangement we’re seeing all over Instagram.

It’s like we said - all it takes is creativity, resourcefulness and inexpensive seasonal stems. Happy Easter!