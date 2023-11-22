IKEA axes its highly-anticipated Christmas tree offer just weeks before the holiday season

IKEA fans, we've got good news and bad news. The good news is that IKEA's real Christmas tree offer is back this year, but the bad news is that the highly-anticipated offer will only be available in a small, select number of stores in Scotland and Wales – excluding a majority of England and Northern Ireland completely.

If not even the best artificial Christmas trees tend to catch your eye as your main fighter for the festive season, then needless to say, IKEA's Christmas trees have long been one of the most affordable on the market when choosing a real Christmas tree.

However, IKEA have since announced that they have made the difficult decision to axe this offer from the majority of their stores this year, and what could be the foreseeable future.

We know, we're also heartbroken.

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Brittain)

IKEA's real Christmas tree offer axed ahead of the holiday season

Historically, IKEA's real Christmas tree offer offered shoppers a £10 voucher to spend in-store when they bought a real Christmas tree for £25. This essentially meant that your IKEA Christmas tree would cost you just £15, which is a budget Christmas decorating idea that we were always keen to snap up year after year. But, this year has proven to be a little different.

'This year, we've made the difficult decision not to sell real Christmas trees from IKEA stores in England and Northern Ireland,' explains IKEA. 'Whilst we know the long-standing Christmas tree offer has made them amongst some of the most affordable on the market, we've seen a decline in demand over recent years.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

IKEA stores still participating in the offer

While the change is being implemented in a majority of the Swedish retailer's branches, it's not all doom and gloom for a small handful of lucky cities.

'In Scotland, locally grown Nordmann Firs will still be available in the Glasgow and Edinburgh stores from 18th November 2023, while stocks last. With their purchase, customers will receive £10 off any spend over £60 on their next visit to IKEA Edinburgh, Glasgow, or Aberdeen between 8th January to 17th February 2024.'

(Image credit: Future PLC )

Alternatively, real Christmas trees will also be sold in IKEA Cardiff, Bristol, Croydon, and Lakeside, each with different perks.

These trees will only be available to buy within the respective store's car parks and sold by an external supplier. IKEA Cardiff, Bristol, and Croydon will also be offering shoppers a '£10 off £60 spend' voucher to also be redeemed between 8th January and 17th February 2024 with each purchase. Trees will be on sale from 24th November, while stocks last.

IKEA Lakeside, on the other hand, will be selling real Christmas trees from 22nd November with a slightly different scheme. For every purchase of a Christmas tree, shoppers will be given a '10% off Christmas, VINTERFINT and STRÅLA' voucher to be redeemed from the day of purchase until 31st December 2023.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

FAQs

Are IKEA selling real Christmas trees this year? Yes, but only in a select number of stores. Real Christmas trees will be available to purchase in Glasgow and Edinburgh IKEA stores. IKEA Cardiff, Bristol, Croydon, and Lakeside will also be selling real Christmas trees, however, these will be sold in the store's car parks by an external supplier, as opposed to in-store.

When are IKEA selling real Christmas trees? Real Christmas trees have already been available to purchase in Edinburgh and Glasgow IKEA stores since 18th November, while stocks last. Real Christmas at IKEA Lakeside will be available to purchase from 22nd November until 17th December, or while stocks last. Real Christmas trees at IKEA Cardiff, Bristol, and Croydon will be available to buy from 23rd November until 23rd December, or while stocks last.

If you, unfortunately, aren't one of the lucky ones whose local IKEA is still partaking in this offer, fear not. There are still many Christmas decoration deals to be had and indulge in while you ponder on when to buy a Christmas tree. If you have your heart set on a Nordmann Fir in true IKEA Christmas tree fashion, you can buy a real Christmas tree from Christmas Trees Direct starting from £59.99.

Alternatively, with the hopes of still spreading some Christmas cheer another way, IKEA is launching its first-ever (digital) advent calendar on 1st December.

'Covering all areas of the home, a new offer will be revealed every day throughout December,' reveals IKEA. 'We'll share more information on this with you as soon as possible.'