If you’re heading to the capital this summer, or have made it your home, we have another spot to add to your list of sightseeing - IKEA has unveiled the opening date of their new Oxford Street store - and it’s arriving just in time for summer.

It’s no secret that we’re fans of the Swedish brand - in fact, the team is constantly looking for new cool IKEA hacks to sink our teeth into. And with the new store opening just a stone's throw from Ideal Home headquarters, we can’t wait to check it out.

Opening its doors on 1 May 2025, this is everything you can expect from the brand-new Oxford Street store.

The IKEA Oxford Street store will offer the traditional IKEA experience that we all know and love. Set over three floors and 5,800 square metres, it has the famed IKEA showrooms as well as a diner serving the signature meatballs.

However, upon entering the ground level of the store, the room has been designed into a London-inspired space, which was co-created with Londoners to reflect the city, as well as IKEA’s own character.

‘Whether a local Londoner or a tourist passing through, IKEA Oxford Street aims to inspire home dreams for everyone – offering beautifully designed, functional furnishings at prices affordable for as many people as possible, ensuring visitors leave with ideas and solutions that make everyday life at home a little better,’ says Peter Jelkeby, CEO and Chief Sustainability Officer at IKEA UK.

Despite its signature London design, you can still shop for IKEA pieces that will never go out of style as well as the best budget IKEA buys. If you’re looking for classic flatpack furniture of larger pieces, don’t fear. If you’re on holiday or know there’s no chance of parking on Oxford Street, you can choose delivery in-store or from a selection of pick-up points.

‘London is an iconic shopping destination, and we are thrilled to now have a home in its centre. IKEA Oxford Street’s location complements our network of stores in London – and beyond – and allows us to be closer to where our customers live, work and shop, while importantly being easily accessible by foot or public transport. We look forward to welcoming you in,’ says Peter.

In the run-up to the opening of the store, IKEA has held a Hus of FRAKTA pop-up for eager customers who can’t wait to see the new store. And if you can’t wait until 1 May, the pop-up will stay open till 23 March - so you’ll have to get down there quick!

Are you excited for the new store? Will you even be making a pilgrimage to London to visit it? Let us know!