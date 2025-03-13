IKEA just opened up its archive - snap up the 3 classic pieces guaranteed to never go out of style

You may have seen 70s IKEA furniture making headlines this year as their vintage pieces have been selling for up to thousands at auctions - so we’ve rounded up the future IKEA classics that you should be investing in now.

Barneby’s, the world's largest auction search engine, has reported a surge in interest in ‘70s IKEA pieces, with an array of seating and accessories becoming pieces of IKEA furniture to invest in second hand.

IKEA usually sits happily balancing both affordability and quality, but these vintage pieces are pretty costly. So now that the brand has opened up its archives with the IKEA Nytillverkad collection, we had to round up the affordable pieces that we believe will become IKEA classics and, who knows, maybe even make some money in the future.

1. DYVLINGE Swivel Armchair

For me, a clear future classic is the DYVLINGE Swivel Armchair (£199). Inspired by the MILA swivel armchair which first appeared in IKEA’s 1967 catalogue, this vintage-inspired chair has been redesigned for 2025. Drenched in a vibrant orange hue, it nails the ‘70s decor trend that’s been so popular over the past couple of years. I think it also looks just like the cult Habitat Dawson Fabric Swivel Chair (£200 at Argos).

This trend looks set to stand the test of time. Not only is the swivel chair trend currently taking off, but they’re incredibly comfortable and functional. The original MILA chair was presented as the 'anti-stress armchair', after all!

DYVLINGE Swivel Armchair - Kelinge Orange £199 at IKEA

2. KLIPPAN Sofa

The iconic KLIPPAN Sofa (£299) is another top pick. Since its introduction in 1980, the style has simply continued to grow in popularity.

Available in six shades (bright red, yellow, blue, green, black and grey) you can go as bold or neutral as you like. Personally I have a soft spot for the bright red colourway and its embrace of the sultry cherry red trend.

KLIPPAN 2-Seat Sofa - Långban Bright Red £299 at IKEA

3. ORRESLÄTT Armchair

I also love the circular ORRESLÄTT armchair (£99) with its gorgeous wicker details. It first featured in the IKEA 1959 catalogue before relaunching for the 75th anniversary in 2019 - and now it’s a firm favourite of then the IKEA Nytillverkad collection, proving that it’s more than capable of standing the test of time.

Will you be embracing these retro designs this year? You never know, you IKEA staples could make you a quick quid in the future…

Have you got any items (IKEA or otherwise), which you think can truly stand the test of time? Let us know!