IKEA’s cult RÅSKOG trolley has had a major update for 2025 - and it shows green is going nowhere this year
This is a storage option you'll want to show off, not hide away
Listen up! IKEA’s iconic RÅSKOG trolley has launched a brand new colourway for 2025 - its gorgeous sage green shade is further proof green is going anywhere this year.
The plethora of genius RÅSKOG trolley ideas from storing towels to orgnaising home offices have made this little trolley with its sleek design and endless storage possibilities a cult buy. It’s renowned for being perfectly sized for all your storage needs from kitchen accessories to crafting caddies.
Every year, January is the month when we put our decluttering methods to good use. So what better time to invest in improving your storage options too? The RÅSKOG trolley, priced at £25 is perfect for this task- and with a newly updated shade, it remains perfectly on trend, too.
Storage solutions will never go out of style, and the RÅSKOG trolley is proof of that. Green remains a shade to pay attention to in 2025, showing the trolley is well-suited to even the trendiest of spaces.
It’s also available in subtle white and black, or you could go for a splash of bold colour in blue or yellow if you're not team green.
The best part about the RÅSKOG trolley’s updated colourway is that it shows that storage doesn’t have to be boring. Green has quickly become the new neutral and will seamlessly blend into the decor of most rooms. It pairs well with soft creams and beiges as well bold jewel tones - it's a colour both minimalists and maximalists can agree on.
IKEA recommends the trolley as extra storage for kitchen utensils, making it great if you have a small kitchen. They also suggest using it for desk accessories in your home office or for added bits and bobs such as keys and chargers.
The trolley consists of three trays and is made from steel, making it a durable choice. It also has lockable castors on the wheels which means you can easily move it between rooms and also lock it in place.
The RÅSKOG trolley is a great example of combining practical design and style. It’s easy on the eye and up-to-date with the latest colour palette. For me, it’s storage I’d want to keep on show, not pack away.
However, if you don't live near an IKEA or are looking for a slightly different size or shade to the new green RÅSKOG trolley, here are a few worthy alternatives on the high street.
At 43 x 35 x 73.5 cm, this olive green trolley is a larger option compared to the RÅSKOG trolley - ideal if you needed a little extra storage.
This quirky trolley is a great choice for bedroom storage. Why not use to store your houseplants or even your bedtime reading.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
