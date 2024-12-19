5 design tips to steal from Finland, the happiest country in the world - interior design tricks to beat the winter blues

Finland has been named the happiest country in the world for seven years running, according to The World Happiness Report. Ranking as the world's happiest country based on the 2024 report, with a score of 7.741 out of a total possible score of 10, they’re famed for facing the world with a smile on their faces. And that’s no small thing, considering winter is the country’s longest season, with temperatures even falling to below -20°C.

So when looking for interior design tips and cosy living room ideas that will help keep the winter blues at bay Finland has plenty to offer in terms of inspiration. Our Nordic neighbours know a thing or two about keeping things cosy – and the same is true of the Finnish, too.

'In some parts of the Nordic region, the sun doesn’t rise above the horizon for months, yet they are considered the happiest people in the world,' says Anne Tiainen-Harris, the tour de force behind Instagram's popular @nordiclivingincolour account. 'They must know a thing or two about dealing with long, dark winters,' she adds.

Anne Tiainen-Harris Social Links Navigation Finnish-born interiors & design PR consultant Anne Tiainen-Harris is a Finnish-born interiors and design PR consultant, and an interior design student at KLC School of Design in London. She documents her passion for interior design on Instagram at @nordiclivingincolour.

Like so many of their Nordic neighbours, Finnish design is characterised by its clean lines, geometric shapes, and a focus on functionality and practicality. Think wooden floors, white walls, light-enhancing window shutters, and indoor plants aplenty. So many of these design choices are linked to creating a home that feels cosy and warm during the long winters.

We've boiled down 5 of the key hallmarks of Finnish interior design to highlight a couple of tricks that you can use in your own home to make the comparatively short British winters a bit easier.

1. Let the light in

One of the best and easiest design tips from Finland worth stealing is maximising natural light.

'Nordic people are obsessed with maximising light: it’s not surprising that some of the best lighting design comes from Scandinavia,' says Anne, who advises you spend some time concocting your curtain ideas.

'Nordic interiors avoid heavy drapes or any window dressings that prevent the light from coming in. Provided your windows are not drafty, choose simple, unlined linen or cotton curtains, blinds or wooden shutters to maximise natural light.'

2. Use white and wood

Another easy design tip from Finland? Keep your colour palette beautifully simple!

'It’s no coincidence that a typical Nordic home has white or light-coloured walls and wooden floors,' explains Anne.

'Crisp whites, neutral and pastel shades instantaneously give the space a light, open and airy feel and a sense of tranquillity whereas wood adds natural warmth and cosiness.'

You can still add patterns into a Scandi-style living room or kitchen, just keep it to a simple colour scheme so that the space feels calm and peaceful.

3. Add pops of colour

We know, we know; we just said to keep your walls white and your floors a neutral wood – but that doesn't mean you can't have fun with colour elsewhere.

'Scandinavian and Finnish interiors may mostly be known for minimalism but many Nordic people love adding bold colours to their homes,' says Anne.

'Pops of vibrant colours and patterned wallpaper are great for an instant happiness boost. They bring your home to life and add a bit of cheer and fun to the dark and bleak time.'

4. Decorate with plants

The house plant ideas will go a long way to transforming your home into a Finnish wonderland.

'Nature has powerful benefits for our wellbeing; the Nordic people love the natural world and hence they fill their homes with house plants,' says Anne.

'Plants are very soothing, particularly in the winter months when nothing grows in nature. They are versatile decorative pieces that bring the outside in all year round, purify the air and help you feel calmer and self-aligned.'

5. Invest in a therapy lamp

Do you remember what we said about the winters in Finland? Those freezing temperatures are nothing compared to the darkness of the season; think just six hours of daylight in December for the southern part of the country, and eternal darkness for that same period in northern Lapland.

Is it any wonder, then, that one of the top design tips from Finland is to invest in a SAD lamp like the Lumie Task from Amazon?

'Bright Light Therapy Lamps (or SAD Lamps) are popular in the Nordic countries. They are widely used in homes and offices in winter to simulate natural sunlight,' explains Anne.

'Bright light decreases and regulates the creation of melatonin and increases serotonin, so it helps you re-establish the body's natural rhythm and overcome the effects of the winter blues.'

Lumie Dash £179 at Lumie The Lumie Dash is available in terracotta pink or pistachio white. It mimics natural daylight and looks pretty perched on a desk or dressing table.

With their love of machine-washable materials and functional furniture, it's easy to assume that Finland is better known for its emphasis on practicality than design, but nothing could be further from the truth.