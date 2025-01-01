6 ways I brighten my home in January after Christmas as an interior stylist
Help banish the winter gloom with these uplifting ideas
Christmas is full of sparkle, colour and cheer, but when it comes round to January and the tree and lights are taken down it can leave rooms feeling a little dreary. So, what can you do to lift that gloom and keep your home feeling bright and breezy for the new year?
Trying out a bold new paint trend is one option, as is switching things up to keep your space looking up to date, but there are also some easier ways to brighten your home.
As an interior stylist, I like to take the opportunity at the start of a year to add little touches and flourishes that make me happy and keep my home feeling fresh and vibrant.
1. Add sparkle with candles
It may seem obvious that candle light can add some sparkle to your home, especially when the winter months are so dark and dull, but it's the actual colour of the candles themselves which can also bring a bit of extra joy.
Pick a few clashing colours – or varying tones of the same colour – and pop them in equally colourful candleholders for a small uplifting display that will brighten your home, even when they're not lit.
It's never to early to start celebrating the next holiday on the horizon with these cute candles
2. Welcome a new colourful doormat
It's such a small thing but a new doormat can help you feel like you're starting the year right – especially when it has a colourful design like this one. The small burst of dopamine colour will help boost your mood and it's a nice welcome not only for guests, but for you to come home to.
3. Bring blooms into the mix
Flowers, flowers and more flowers – they're just the most joyous way to fill your home with colour and fragrance, as well as giving life to your rooms. You don't have to spend a fortune either – one bunch can go a long way if you take some stems and scatter them between a mix of large and small single-stem vases.
The same goes for plants and I always find January is the best time to add some new greenery to your home to brighten any dull corners or shelves with new houseplants ideas.
4. Swap in new artwork
Refresh your living room wall art ideas or bedroom wall decor ideas in minutes by swapping in some new artworks. They don't have to be costly, but new colours and designs can help freshen up a room that was previously looking a little lacklustre.
Why not create a little gallery wall, like this one, or alternatively add one standout piece that will capture your attention instantly.
5. Don't say goodbye to fairy lights
Dreading packing away the fairy lights? Then don't! Having the odd string of sparkly lights can keep your home feeling bright all year round. Whether you drape them around a mirror, along the top of cabinets, or even down a wall, they make a beautiful twinkly addition to any space.
6. Add a few cushions
One of the easiest ways to brighten a room is to add a new cushion or two. Choose patterns and colours that work with your existing bedding, sofa and other cushions, and maybe even go for a different shape – round cushions look great paired with rectangular and square designs for a bit of contrast.
Don't want to spend out on new cushions? Why not add a fun trim or motif to a cushion you already have for a quick update?
Keep things simple with a block colour and a striking trim to liven up a sofa or bed.
Treat decorating your home in January with the same enthusiasm as Christmas and banish those winter blues.
Laurie Davidson is a professional stylist, writer and content creator, who lives and breathes interiors. Having worked for some of the UK’s leading interior magazines, styled homes up and down the country and produced sets for TV shows, adverts and top brands, it’s safe to say Laurie has had a pretty exciting career. Find her on Instagram at @lifeofaninteriorstylist or over at lauriedavidson.co.uk
