Lick paint has launched a first-of-its-kind wallpaper to help you relax and unwind

Ideal Home Newsletter The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mindfulness colouring books have been used as a tool to create calm, ease anxiety and promote a sense of wellbeing for a while now.

So when Lick paints and mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) partnered to create something similar but on a super-sized scale, it made sense to design a wallpaper that could bring that sense of mindfulness, into the home.

We all know how stressful and confusing the world has been of late and easy DIY projects that can distract and improve wellness have been needed in abundance.

Lick x Calm wallpaper collaboration

The launch follows research conducted by Lick that found that over a third of Brits (35%) are more anxious now that before the pandemic, while nearly 39% say they struggle to relax.

But with 44% of people finding that adopting a creative activity helped improve their mental wellbeing, Lick (opens in new tab) and CALM (opens in new tab)knew they wanted to do something to encourage conversations around metal health, as well as help create a calming environment at home.

And so the duo have launched a first-of-its-kind Mindful wallpaper. Featuring a beautiful botanical motif, the leafy design reflects the simplicity of nature as it is, but also offers homeowners the opportunity to paint the design too, to further unwind and relax.

And so sitting alongside the Lick x Calm wallpaper collaboration, is a calming paint palette too, with the psychological benefits of nature at its core.

Six soothing colours featuring neutrals, blues, pinks and greens all fit together to create a calming and nurturing feel in your home.

Tash Bradley, Lick's Director of Interior Design and Colour Psychologist says, 'Green instantly has a calming effect, being a colour that our eyes don’t need to adjust to and therefore instantly creating a zen environment. If you’d really like to tap into the foliage and forestry tones that’ll match the design itself, we’d suggest going for Green 02 or Green 09 and pairing that with White 06 or Beige 03 to give you a soft and warm nod to nature.'

(Image credit: Lick)

She goes on to say, ' A colour that helps us to relax and slow down, Blue 15 is a very mentally soothing blue, it’s the colour of the mind and instantly makes you think of the blue sky, which we often connect to happy and sunny days. This design would look beautiful painted with a mix of blue, pink and white, with pink being the colour of comfort, making it soothing to look at.”

So if you're looking for some chilled-out yet clever living room paint ideas, these colours would work perfectly to achieve them.

Buy now: Mindful 01 wallpaper, £75, Lick x CALM (opens in new tab) (Image credit: Lick)

The wallpaper has been specifically designed with the simplicity of nature in mind after research revealed that two thirds of Brits (69%) find that nature and outdoor spaces have a positive impact on their mental health.

Simon Gunning, CEO at Campaign Against Living Miserably, says,' Creative activities like painting are not only deeply satisfying, it can help you unwind and take a step back from all the pressures that life throws at you. That’s why we’re delighted to team up with Lick to offer this unique mindful wallpaper and soothing colour palette. By working together we aim to remind people and give them the tools to talk about and look after their mental wellbeing, before they reach a crisis.”

So if you're looking for simple living room ideas, a mindful wallpaper could be just what you need, to not only refresh your space, but help you unwind and quiet your mind too. Plus 100% of the wallpaper profits go to CALM, so you know you're not only taking care of your own well being, but that of others too.