Lick paint has launched a first-of-its-kind wallpaper to help you relax and unwind
The paint and paper brand has collaborated with mental health charity CALM to produce a mindful wallpaper design
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mindfulness colouring books have been used as a tool to create calm, ease anxiety and promote a sense of wellbeing for a while now.
So when Lick paints and mental health charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) partnered to create something similar but on a super-sized scale, it made sense to design a wallpaper that could bring that sense of mindfulness, into the home.
We all know how stressful and confusing the world has been of late and easy DIY projects that can distract and improve wellness have been needed in abundance.
Lick x Calm wallpaper collaboration
The launch follows research conducted by Lick that found that over a third of Brits (35%) are more anxious now that before the pandemic, while nearly 39% say they struggle to relax.
But with 44% of people finding that adopting a creative activity helped improve their mental wellbeing, Lick (opens in new tab) and CALM (opens in new tab)knew they wanted to do something to encourage conversations around metal health, as well as help create a calming environment at home.
And so the duo have launched a first-of-its-kind Mindful wallpaper. Featuring a beautiful botanical motif, the leafy design reflects the simplicity of nature as it is, but also offers homeowners the opportunity to paint the design too, to further unwind and relax.
And so sitting alongside the Lick x Calm wallpaper collaboration, is a calming paint palette too, with the psychological benefits of nature at its core.
Six soothing colours featuring neutrals, blues, pinks and greens all fit together to create a calming and nurturing feel in your home.
Tash Bradley, Lick's Director of Interior Design and Colour Psychologist says, 'Green instantly has a calming effect, being a colour that our eyes don’t need to adjust to and therefore instantly creating a zen environment. If you’d really like to tap into the foliage and forestry tones that’ll match the design itself, we’d suggest going for Green 02 or Green 09 and pairing that with White 06 or Beige 03 to give you a soft and warm nod to nature.'
She goes on to say, ' A colour that helps us to relax and slow down, Blue 15 is a very mentally soothing blue, it’s the colour of the mind and instantly makes you think of the blue sky, which we often connect to happy and sunny days. This design would look beautiful painted with a mix of blue, pink and white, with pink being the colour of comfort, making it soothing to look at.”
So if you're looking for some chilled-out yet clever living room paint ideas, these colours would work perfectly to achieve them.
The wallpaper has been specifically designed with the simplicity of nature in mind after research revealed that two thirds of Brits (69%) find that nature and outdoor spaces have a positive impact on their mental health.
Simon Gunning, CEO at Campaign Against Living Miserably, says,' Creative activities like painting are not only deeply satisfying, it can help you unwind and take a step back from all the pressures that life throws at you. That’s why we’re delighted to team up with Lick to offer this unique mindful wallpaper and soothing colour palette. By working together we aim to remind people and give them the tools to talk about and look after their mental wellbeing, before they reach a crisis.”
So if you're looking for simple living room ideas, a mindful wallpaper could be just what you need, to not only refresh your space, but help you unwind and quiet your mind too. Plus 100% of the wallpaper profits go to CALM, so you know you're not only taking care of your own well being, but that of others too.
Holly Walsh has been Content Editor at Ideal Home since 2021, but joined the brand back in 2015. With a background of studies in Interior Design, her career in interior journalism was a no-brainer and her passion for decorating homes is still as strong as it ever was. While Holly has written for most of the home titles at Future, including Livingetc, Country Homes & Interiors, Homes and Gardens and Style at Home, Ideal Home has always been her ideal home, and she can be found sharing her expertise and advice across both the printed magazine and the website too.
-
40 home office storage ideas to keep your work space organised to perfection
A place for everything and everything in its place...
By Amy Cutmore
-
Grey and white bedroom ideas to create a soothing sanctuary with this colour duo
Classy, modern and versatile - grey and white is a heavenly colour match for the bedroom
By Katie Sims
-
4 things you didn't know you can clean with shaving foam around the home
Yup that's right, this humble bathroom staple has super secret cleaning powers
By Holly Walsh
-
Expert reveals how to make the paprika paint trend work in your home
Embrace this spicy new trend with professional tips
By Millie Hurst