The liquorice colour combo is going to be 2025 most playful interior trend - here's how to make it work

Have you thought about adding liquorice to your home? No, not literally. But inky black and pastel pink is likely to become the hottest colour trend this season.

This liquorice allsorts-inspired trend combines two contrasting hues - black and pink- to transform your space into something both fun and sophisticated. And with searches for ‘black and pink house interior’ up by 1340% on Google last month, it appears plenty of us are ready to pick up our paintbrushes.

'Comforting pinks and grounding blacks are a match made in heaven. Pink and Liquorice black are two colours that are growing and growing in popularity,’ says Tash Bradley, director of interior design and colour psychologist at Lick.

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

How to style the liquorice colour trend

The pink and black combo is both playful and luxurious, the black lending a moody edge to the softness of a bubblegum or putty pink.

‘Although you might think Barbie vs Oppenheimer when it comes to pink and black, they aren't as opposite as you think. Light pink and black are both remarkably neutral,' explains Tash. 'Whether you're decorating contemporary kitchens, cosy bedrooms or elegant dining rooms, these two colours work together to create spaces that feel timeless and surprisingly calm.’

‘Liquorice black is such an elegant colour. This versatile shade of black is the perfect choice for creating timeless spaces, whether used as a dominant colour on your walls or as an accent colour on your woodwork.

'When it comes to using pink in your home, consider proportions. Lighter pinks have very soothing qualities and will make your shoulders drop the moment you enter the room, therefore they can be used liberally throughout the home and as a dominant colour in a room. In a kitchen, for example, try opting for Pink 02 on your walls and Black 02 on your cabinetry for a contemporary and grown-up space

This new colour trend is a natural extension of the boldness we've seen many people embracing by using the shade black in their homes. The addition of pink is a joyful addition to the celebration of colour that looks to be going strong into 2025.

But don’t be afraid to pick up your paintbrush.

(Image credit: Caroline Mardon)

What shade combination should I choose?

You’d be surprised by just how many shades of black are available on the market. And I personally love Paen Black by Farrow & Ball. It’s rich, creamy, with a bohemian feel. It’s not stark or intimidating - perhaps the perfect way to dip your toe in when trying the liquorice trend.

And for pink? I love Pink Nevada 5 by Dulux. While warm and slightly muted, it still has that pop of playfulness. And combined with black, the result feels timeless.

Will you be picking up a paint brush to try this combo out?