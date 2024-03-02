Metallic interiors are the trending look of 2024 – and investing in a chrome lamp is the best way to embrace it

There’s been a lot of talk around cute lamps and cool lighting fixtures this year, more so than any other year. Which is why we are certain this is the year of lighting, clearly demonstrated by the sheer volume of original, stylish and often whimsical lamp designs. And metallic lamps are the latest lighting trend.

It all started at the end of last year when stainless steel kitchens of the likes of David Beckham’s were trending. This was followed by the Pinterest Predicts report forecasting ‘hot metals’ to be one of the biggest home decor trends in 2024.

Since December 2023, Pinterest searches for ‘metal aesthetic’ increased by 40% and ‘metal furniture’ is up 65%. But if you don’t want to commit to a metal piece of furniture (understandably so), then a metallic lamp is the perfect way to dabble in this cool and contemporary trend.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Best metallic lamps 2024

‘This year, metallics are making their way into the mainstream as people trade in their trusty neutrals for something a bit more bold,’ says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK.

‘As highlighted in this year’s future-gazing Pinterest Predicts report, our hot metals trend sees people incorporate silver reflective tones and bold chromes into their interiors. From chrome lamps and statement mirrors, to shiny aluminium appliances and vases, we’ve noticed that people are saving metallic tones in all forms to their Pinterest boards across interiors and beyond.’

Cool and cosy lighting can make or break a room. And people are clearly starting to understand that as the likes of the M&S Kirsten table lamp have gone viral and even sold out five times. And we love to see it.

When it comes to the metallic lamp trend, chrome lamps are currently having a major moment. ‘As with lots of trends, there will be certain finishes that typify “newness” and currently this is chrome,’ says Lucy Mather, design expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘Chrome is a versatile metal that will easily fit with every interior style and that can be used in a variety of ways.’

But you can just as easily opt for different shades of metal, whether that’s gold, brass or copper.

Metallic lamp shopping edit

Why should you buy a metallic lamp?

There are several reasons why incorporating a metal lamp into your home is a good idea, other than just the fact it’s currently trending.

Firstly, it makes for the perfect small living room lighting idea.

‘This trend allows for making a statement effortlessly, especially popular for small spaces, creating the illusion of a larger space and enhancing natural light throughout the room,’ says Harriet Pringle, founder of Narchie. ‘The use of metal refreshes and adds vibrancy to a space.’

Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, adds, ‘Metallics have the unique ability to reflect light, which can help brighten up a room and create a sense of openness and airiness.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Metallic finishes are also timeless and versatile, while also bringing a modern, almost futuristic touch to a room.

‘From lighting to decorative objects and furniture, metal is the material of the moment. Surprisingly versatile, it complements a variety of interior styles, providing an easy way to add a modern and futuristic feel to any home,’ Harriet says.

Sam concludes, ‘Metallic finishes add a sense of luxury and sophistication to any space, instantly elevating its aesthetic appeal. Additionally, metallics have a timeless quality that allows them to complement a wide range of design styles, from contemporary to industrial.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Damin Russell)

How to style a metallic lamp

‘With this trend, it’s not about completely overhauling your space, instead it is working these influences into your existing interior design,’ Lucy explains. ‘It can add a modern touch to a more traditional space, or really accentuate a modern scheme.’

Before investing in your metallic lamp (or lamps) of choice, consider the space that you will be putting it in.

‘Think about the overall design scheme of the room and choose lamps that complement the existing decor,’ Sam explains. ‘If you have a modern minimalist interior, opt for sleek chrome or brushed nickel lamps that will seamlessly blend in with the surroundings. Conversely, if your style is more eclectic, you can experiment with bold metallic finishes like brass or copper to add a pop of colour and visual interest.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

Practicalities should also be front and centre when choosing your lamp and its designated space.

‘Consider placing them strategically in areas where they can serve both functional and decorative purposes, such as on bedside tables, consoles, or sideboards. Experiment with different heights and shapes to create visual balance and symmetry in the room,’ Sam advises.

What a fun yet stylish trend this is.