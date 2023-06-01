This 70s-inspired chair is trending for summer – but with a new, modern look

Attention all retro lovers, the 70s-inspired moon chair home decor trend is back for summer, however, we're not talking about the inflatable beanbag favourite this time round – the moon chair has had a major upgrade in terms of looks, and it's as modern and sophisticated as ever.

There's no time like the summer to upgrade your lounging options because let's face it, we'll be doing a lot of lounging around this season. Whether it be indoors as a living room seating idea, a reading corner idea, or outdoors as a new garden trend, the moon chair is sure to be a hit for anyone who sits in it.

Moon chair trend

A demand for 'garden furniture ideas' has risen by over 310% on Pinterest since winter, which comes as no surprise as people have since been seeking to prepare their gardens with the best garden furniture for the summer.

The increase in garden furniture ideas coincides with a 117% increase for the 'moon chair' on Google Trends, as well as a 145% increase since January 2023 on the #moonchair hashtag on TikTok, totalling over 1 million views.

(Image credit: Furniturebox)

'The moon chair is an exciting interior trend taking off across platforms like TikTok,' says Laura Rich, product developer at Furniturebox. 'They're functional pieces perfect for small spaces – they can create a cosy reading nook or be used as a comfy cinema chair for movie night, and they're now a hot trend for outdoor furniture too.'

'With the sun shining, we're starting to see the moon chair trend move outdoors, creating a glamorous boho camping experience in your garden to bask in summer sunsets.'

This grey rattan cushioned moon chair is a stylish modern take on the 70s-inspired moon chair silhouette and is available to shop at The Range, B&Q, and Furniturebox for £159.99.

Moon Chair Grey Rattan Cushioned Outdoor Garden Chair | £159.99 at B&Q, The Range, and Furniturebox The Moon rattan chair makes the perfect spot to lean back and relax in the sun with its tilted back design and round shape to hug and support your body. The textured grey rattan is complimented by thick, dark grey cushions.

Laura Rich at Furniturebox adds, 'The moon chair is a fresh take on standout garden furniture. Unlike other popular options like egg chairs, moon chairs have no overhead blocking natural light – they allow people to fully enjoy the sunlight.'

We think the moon chair is sure to make a statement this summer and predict that other versions of a 'new, modern' take are yet to be revealed.