Victoria Beckham is the latest celebrity to try the ‘Naked Christmas Tree’ trend - the understated micro-trend taking over the festive season
This stripped-back look is making waves this Christmas
Forget the baubles, the stars, and even the tree topper. This year, the 'naked Christmas tree' is the centrepiece of some of the most stylish decor schemes, including in Victoria Beckham's Dover Street store.
Christmas tree trends have been divided into two camps this year: maximalism and minimalism. The maximalist Christmas tree ideas are dripping in bows, novelty baubles and chrome streamers. In contrast, the minimalist Christmas camp has embraced the naked Christmas tree trend. It is the complete opposite, stripping back all the baubles and leaving behind only soft fairy lights.
The overall look screams quiet luxury - it’s simple and sophisticated, producing a subtle look that is beautifully effective.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
In an Instagram post last week, Victoria Beckham revealed a stunning take on the naked christmas tree trend in her Dover Street store designed by Interior designer Rose Uniacke. The luscious dark green fir has been adorned with soft-glowing fairy lights, to make the tree sparkle.
Other celebs such as Michelle Pfeiffer and Kourtney Kardashian have embraced the dressed-down Christmas tree trend. But what makes this simple decorating style so effective?
‘For those that don’t go in for festive flamboyance, a trend that looks likely to continue its rise in popularity this year is naked trees,' comments Jennifer Derry, interior design expert and Chief Merchandising Officer at Balsam Hill
'Much like the ‘quiet luxury’ interior trends we’ve seen peaking in previous years, this trend focuses on investing in quality for a minimalist look that has timeless appeal.'
You can achieve the trend with a real tree and plenty of fairy lights. Alternatively, a smart hack is to invest in one of the best artificial trees that is pre-lit, so you can get your tree up in record time and still achieve that warm cosy glow.
A post shared by Fran Worboys (@athomewithfran)
A photo posted by on
However, if you go down the route of styling fairy lights on a real tree this year, there are a few tricks to keep in mind. ‘To style a naked Christmas tree effectively, choose warm white or soft-coloured fairy lights to enhance the tree's natural beauty,' explains Michal Kowalski, Creative Director at Blooming Haus.
'Opt for a tree with a strong shape and healthy foliage. Position lights evenly for a balanced look, and consider complementing them with natural elements like pinecones or a simple tree skirt.'
Get the look
This trend rests on the fairy lights and choosing a beautiful bushy tree with a classic teardrop shape. One of our favourite home influencers @av.home who created a seriously sparkly naked Christmas tree last year, revealed that we used 10,500 lights to achieve the final look, so don't skimp on the lights.
A pre-lit tree is the simplest way to achieve this trend. To date, this is Habitat's most visited pre-lit tree on the website. It's easy to see why.
Warm toned lights are the best way to nail this trend - they're cosy and inviting, which is everything Christmas should be.
So, what side are you on? Will you be sticking with bright baubles and tinsels or has the naked Christmas tree trend won you over?
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
