I saw the new Next luxury collection IRL and can confirm it feels as expensive as it looks (without the designer price tag)

If you thought quiet luxury was on its way out, think again. Over the last year, the trend towards homeware that looks and feels expensive, but in an understated way, has only grown. Next has brought the home decor trend to the high street with the new N.Premium Homeware range.

You might recognise the N.Premium tag from the Next clothing range which focuses on well-made and timeless pieces, so I was very intrigued when I learnt that Next was giving homeware the same treatment. The new range launched earlier this month and doesn't disappoint, filled with minimaluxe furniture, tactile cushions and some truly stunning bedding.

The capsule collection is a little more expensive than the standard Next range, but it doesn't have the designer price tag you'd expect from its appearance. Plus, after seeing the range in person, I can confirm that it also feels expensive.

Image 1 of 3 The four-poster bed was layed up with bedding in different textures (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) A closer look at the new throws and bedding in the range (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight) Marble featured heavily on the furniture and accessories (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I had the opportunity to chat with the Next designers about the new pieces and test the quality of the range to find the hidden gems I'm most excited about.

What to shop

These are just the highlights that caught my eye. There are so many other stunning pieces in this new capsule collection. Some of the trinket dishes and frames start at just £20, so there is something for everyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their home.

Will you be adding a touch of luxury to your home?