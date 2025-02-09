I saw the new Next luxury collection IRL and can confirm it feels as expensive as it looks (without the designer price tag)
Next is the new go-to for quiet luxury home decor
If you thought quiet luxury was on its way out, think again. Over the last year, the trend towards homeware that looks and feels expensive, but in an understated way, has only grown. Next has brought the home decor trend to the high street with the new N.Premium Homeware range.
You might recognise the N.Premium tag from the Next clothing range which focuses on well-made and timeless pieces, so I was very intrigued when I learnt that Next was giving homeware the same treatment. The new range launched earlier this month and doesn't disappoint, filled with minimaluxe furniture, tactile cushions and some truly stunning bedding.
The capsule collection is a little more expensive than the standard Next range, but it doesn't have the designer price tag you'd expect from its appearance. Plus, after seeing the range in person, I can confirm that it also feels expensive.
I had the opportunity to chat with the Next designers about the new pieces and test the quality of the range to find the hidden gems I'm most excited about.
What to shop
This beautiful bedding is made from 100% cotton and has a 200-thread count, guaranteeing a good night's sleep. The focus for all the bedding was on delivering something that looked and felt incredible. Plus, Next's bedding designer reassured me that all the bedding washes well, including this waffle number, which holds its texture.
This hidden gem shocked me the most with its price tag. It might cost the same as many armchairs on the high street, but it doesn't look or feel like any other. The neutral chair has a solid wood frame and a timeless modern look making it the perfect investment piece.
I love the subtle elegance of this stripe cushion. I already had two Next cushions styled on my bed at home and can vouch for the quality, they are as full and fluffy as the day I got them a year later.
A serious statement piece this floor lamp looks even better in person than it does in pictures. Its huge sweeping arm makes it ideal for positioning over a dining table or curating a reading corner.
I fell in love with this coffee table instantly when I saw it. The mango wood orbs and marble top lend it a high-end look similar to Soho Home's Oxley coffee table, which is almost £2,000 more expensive.
The lighting in this collection is impressive, but this Burghley lamp stands out from the other sumptuous marble and wood finishes with its industrial concrete base. Available in small and large, this is the perfect light to style up a sideboard or a bedside table for a high-end look.
These are just the highlights that caught my eye. There are so many other stunning pieces in this new capsule collection. Some of the trinket dishes and frames start at just £20, so there is something for everyone looking to add a touch of luxury to their home.
Will you be adding a touch of luxury to your home?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
Natasha Brinsmead
Amy Lockwood
Linda Clayton