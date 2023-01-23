Poundland's new £3 vase is a dupe for social media's most coveted designer vase

Poundland has launched a homeware range featuring vases similar to the Instagram famous Love Handles vase from designer Anissa Kermiche that we've been eyeing up for a while now – but with a serious price slash.

We're all about finding thrifty ways to update our home decor, and with prices rising for what feels like everything, we're keen to celebrate a budget decorating idea – especially if it involves getting a much-coveted designer look for less.

Poundland's Anissa Kermiche Love Handles Vase dupe

Poundland's silhouette vases in its Pep&Co Home (opens in new tab) range start from just £3 for the smallest size, bumping up to £6 for the larger size. Poundland claims that 'the arty monochrome vases give a nod to the female form and abstract faces trend inspiring the interiors world at the moment.'

We think this silhouette vase stands as a great budget dupe for Anissa Kermiche's Love Handles vase (opens in new tab), which currently retails for £340, saving shoppers a whopping £337. While we love the Anissa Kermiche vase, investing in it right now given the current economic circumstances doesn't feel justifiable. But for £3? Sign us up.

You'll likely have seen the Anissa Kermiche love handle vase on Instagram before in the homes of influencers and celebrities. Gigi Hadid and Gemma Chan are both reported to be fans.

'Shoppers are looking to reinvent their spaces with unique accents that showcase creative spins on everyday staples – from candles to vases and everything in between,' says Dayna Isom Johnson, trend expert at Etsy.

'Welcomed to the world of home decor a few years ago, “booty vases” have particularly achieved mainstay status, with shoppers drawn to the varying shapes, textures, and colours of these statement pieces that are both fashionable and functional.'

(Image credit: Poundland)

The love handles vase had a part to play in kicking off the silhouette or booty vase trend a few years ago, a home decor trend that doesn't look to be going anywhere soon.

'Recently spotted in this year’s brand-new Love Island villa, cheeky booty vases are still on trend for interiors this January,' says Matt Siberry, head of home at Pinterest UK (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Poundland)

Updating our everyday decor pieces is a simple way to give our homes a refresh from time to time, so it might be worth mulling over your vase display ideas while you're at it.

The silhouette vases are available to purchase right now in Poundland stores nationwide, alongside a selection of other abstract vase designs that may tickle your fancy.