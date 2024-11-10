Primark’s Christmas decorations start at £1 – but be quick, this retro decor is already starting to sell out
Today I learned how much I needed a sleigh shaped gravy boat
Primark has opted for beautifully traditional Christmas decorations and the best news is prices start at just £1.
If you’ve been on the hunt for budget Christmas decorating ideas then look no further, Primark's Christmas decorations are full of festive appeal. The brand is well known for its affordable yet stylish homeware and once again, it has not disappointed.
This year, Primark has embraced traditional decor with bold red and green hues. With tartan prints, natural looking wreaths and their stand out faux Christmas trees and you have yourself a merry and bright hygge inspired Christmas.
Here are our top picks from Primark’s festive decorations.
Primark's Christmas decorations
The Nutcracker is a Chirstmas classic and this festive crockery gives it a playful and retro feeling.
If you're a sucker for quirky tableware this gravy boat should be on your radar. Who wouldn't want Santa's sleigh to deliver gravy?
Make your festive tablescape functional with these shakers. Mealtimes don't have to be boring with these playful utensils.
For £18 this wreath looks amazing. The ribbons pair well with the berries to create a beautiful balance of red and green.
Scandi style, space-saving trees are everywhere this Christmas. This tree is perfect for small spaces or even on your dining table.
Nostalgic and retro themed Christmas was one our predicted festive trends for this year, and it’s safe to say it’s really taken off – we’ve been seeing retro style decs everywhere.
Primark’s Christmas side plates are an excellent example of this. With scalloped edges and a bold white and red striped design, it’s reminiscent of a childhood Christmas. They’re even stocking a Christmas Nutcracker Cake Stand for £10, which is a very fun and retro centrepiece.
The majority of the decor available feels very fun. There are Christmas tree shaped salt and pepper shakers, poinsettia pinch bowls and even a sleigh shaped gravy boat.
But the standout has to be Primark's faux trees and foliage. Recently we heard The White Company wreaths are selling out, but you should also consider Primark when on the hunt for faux greenery.
Tied in a burgundy velvet ribbon, the Faux Berries and Foliage Christmas Swag looks surprisingly natural. One would assume that Primark's faux flowers don’t match the real ones but when it comes to Christmas, they are doing a great job.
Similarly the Faux Foliage and Berry LED Wreath looks far more expensive than £18. And the best for last, the LED Faux Christmas Tree in Jute Bag, is a great size for your festive tablescape or small rooms. This year, Scandi style trees have proven incredibly popular as people learn to sparser, smaller and even twig trees.
The range starts at just £1 thanks to Primarks festive diffusers which include the scents cinnamon and vanilla, cinnamon apple and Holly Berry.
However, Primark’s Christmas decorations are already selling out according to the website so you’ll have to head to your nearest store to grab a bargain. If you live near an eligible store, you can purchase decorations via Primark's Click and Collect service.
Overall, Primark’s decorations can’t help but bring a smile to your face. They’re loud, colourful and fun - exactly what Christmas is all about.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
