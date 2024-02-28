Ruggable's Bridgerton collection is fit for a queen - and we think this pretty pastel style is set to sell out

Ever found yourself lusting over the ornate interiors of National Trust houses and out-of-budget Rightmove listings? It's easy to get lost in the allure of expensive antique properties which is why Ruggable's new collection in partnership with Bridgerton will give you a fresh take on the Regencycore aesthetic.

Antique rugs are a simple way to make a huge impact in a living room or bedroom, but often they're hard to hunt down in the exact colour scheme you want and not to mention, expensive. And if the traditional look is what you're after then most modern living room rug ideas just aren't going to cut it. Cue these chintzy designs that are guaranteed to give your home the Bridgerton effect.

Ruggable Bridgerton collection

'As longtime fans of the Bridgerton series, we’re excited to create a collection that embodies the dreamy, opulent aesthetic of the Regency era, and bring it to the modern home,' says Emily Simmons, creative director of Ruggable, about the inspiration behind the collaboration.

'Following Bridgerton, we’re continually in awe of the regalia and fashion the series recreates. With our Ruggable X Bridgerton collection, we are embracing the romance and feminine glamour of the era, with a modern twist. Regency patterns, Rococo-inspired embellishments, and bold colours like these can make such a fun statement in the home while elevating any interior,' she adds.

(Image credit: Ruggable)

With prices starting from £119, it's a more affordable alternative to getting the antique look. Plus, thanks to the brand's washable USP, you don't have to worry about spilling red wine on a valuable, one-of-a-kind rug.

The collection includes 5 styles inspired by the series’ extravagant interiors in celebration of the upcoming season being released this spring. Additionally, Ruggable has created 6 further opulent modern regency designs in pastel shades to complement the core Bridgerton collection. There's truly something for vintage living room ideas and more modern living room ideas, no matter your taste.

(Image credit: Ruggable)

Wondering which style is set to be a sell-out? 'We’re particularly excited about two designs featured in the collection, ‘Lady Whistledown’ and ‘Fit For A Queen,’ which so artfully blend heritage themes within the modern interior context – and create such elegance with an understated colour palette,' hints Emily.

It's already top of the Ideal Home team's wishlist thanks to its understated floral pattern and on-trend tones - we think it will look just as chic in a bedroom as it will under a dining table.

Bridgerton Lady Whistledown Vintage Pink From £119 at Ruggable Pale pink and cream is the perfect colour combination for creating a soft and calming scheme. Pair with warm wood tones and other pastel shades for a room fit for royalty.

(Image credit: Ruggable/Kerry Villers)

'We interpreted historical interior ideas, the heritage styles of the Regency era, and iconic Bridgerton motifs to create beautiful designs that marry the whimsical nature of the show and modern interior spaces,' Emily adds.

Pink is one of the biggest living room trends for 2024, acting as an elevated neutral shade perfect for creating a cosy yet bright interior. And according to Emily, 'Pastel colour palettes were popular during the Regency era,' too.

'The use of soft pinks, duck egg blues, greens, lavenders, light beige and lemon helps to create a pretty, joyful and charming collection that embodies the themes of the series.'

There's still something for you in this collection if you're on the hunt for something a bit bolder. 'Alongside pastel colour tones, we worked to incorporate signature motifs from the show throughout the capsule collection, using bold gem tones like teal and plum damask to contrast the pastel backdrops,' she continues.

The Ruggable x Bridgerton collection is available at ruggable.co.uk from today.