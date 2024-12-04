Stacey Dooley has leveled up the Christmas tree bow trend with an explosion of colour - interior designers reveal how to get the look at home

Stacey Dooley has decked her tree out in brightly coloured organza bows to create the camp Christmas tree of our dreams.

Looking at Christmas decor trends this year, there is an emphasis on fun, playful designs. Christmas tree ribbons have been a huge part of this trend and we’re obsessed with how Stacey’s tree has levelled up the playful Christmas bow trend with tulle bows in an explosion of bright colours.

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

The presenter and documentary filmmaker has gained a style icon status when it comes to her interior design choices. Her home already has a following on Instagram, and her new collaboration with COAT is evidence of her eye for colour.

Her Christmas tree, which she posted on Instagram earlier this week, has also impressed with its bold bows. Stacey showed off her tree with the caption: ‘It’s a CAMP CHRISTMAS BABY!’

A short video depicted Stacey’s small Christmas tree decorated with simple fairy lights and bright bows. While the design is simple, the over-the-top bows give the tree a theatrical effect.

Anna Jones, an interior expert at furn. points out that Stacey's bold tree leans into one of the biggest Christmas decor trends this year. ‘Labelling the theme of her tree ‘camp Christmas’ this year, Stacey Dooley’s recent Instagram post shows her decorations bursting with fun and colour! It fully embraces this festive season’s biggest trend of joy drenching,' she explains.

A post shared by Stacey Dooley (@sjdooley) A photo posted by on

‘Unlike trends that focus purely on how something looks, joy-drenching explores styles that bring a lasting emotional uplift, whether that’s through playful colours, sentimental items, or cosy accents. It’s about creating an environment that feels welcoming and authentically celebrates self-expression and individuality.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Stacey’s kitsch rainbow colours are warming to the eye, meaning her tree will really be the focal point of her room, and there’s no doubt that they’ll make every visitor smile! Having such an eclectic mix of colours may seem daunting but this tree has been decorated for the person (Stacey) and not to match or conform to a restrictive colour palette. Joy drenching provides a great opportunity to focus décor choices on what you truly love, which is exactly what Stacey has done this year.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

How to style bows on a tree

Stacey’s choice of tulle bow Christmas tree decorations is a brilliant budget Christmas decorating idea, with bolts of the material available for less than £10 on Amazon.

‘Styling bows can be difficult as they can come off slightly tacky and overstage your other decorations,’ says Tommy Kebbson, luxury interior designer of Kebbson & Co .

If you're not feeling as bold as Stacey Tommy recommends matching your bows to the rest of our Christmas colour scheme or choosing one focal bow decoration.

‘Make sure to match your bows with your colour scheme to ensure continuity. Bows can be a great way to create a centrepiece, so I recommend using one large showstopping bow and letting it be the centrepiece by using limited decor around it. Otherwise, if you add too many decorations around a large bow, or too many bows in one place, it can come off as cluttered and messy.’

Add to basket

If you're tempted to try Stacey's OTT bow tree here's everything you'll need.

Gorgecraft 2 Tone Voile Organza Fabric 5ms Long 1.5m £16.70 at Amazon A bulk of fabric can be purchased cheaply so you can create your own bows at home. We'd recommend using a variety of colours like Stacey. Supersized Candy Striped Bow Tree Topper £10.50 at Cox & Cox Stripes are another big, joyous trend this year. Why not combine the two trends with this pretty Christmas tree topper. Davies 12 Navy Blue Bows £5.99 at Amazon If you don't have the time to create individual bows, you can purchase packs, which look just as stylish.

We’re here for Stacey’s ‘Camp Christmas’ - it’s playful, fun and easy to achieve - you really can’t go wrong with that!