I’m a Style Editor - These are the 7 trending George Home buys I predict will be sellouts

After all the TikTok buzz of George Home’s Modern Cottage homewares launch, I got the opportunity to get up close and personal to the George Home new homeware Springtime collection at a recent preview - and let me tell you it did not disappoint.

As a long-term fan of George Home already, I was prepared for good things but what I saw, seriously impressed me. Chiming into key home decor trends and with just the right amount of quirk, this new collection really grabbed my attention.

There are gorgeous lilac hues, contemporary gingham checks, scallop and ruffles edges, not to mention stunning throws in fun motifs. I even snapped up one of their cool tiger throws straight off the back of this launch as it was too good a bargain to miss at only £22.

Of course, you could make your own ruffle cushion but if you're keen for an instant uplift, here's my round-up of the pieces I think will get snapped up tout suit. Don't let these hang around in your basket for too long. I missed out on some lilac highball glasses which I'm still trying to recover from.

My star buy - The pink tiger throw, £22

Priced at only £22 this pink tiger throw (opens in new tab) is my stand-out item and here’s mine. It is a striking addition to my grey living room ideas. I love it draped over my sofa, thrown across the bed or on my display ladder. And yes, I sometimes even drape it over myself to keep warm.

What to buy now or regret later

(opens in new tab) 1. Lilac scallop trim cushion £10 (opens in new tab) It's the colour of the moment and has a trending scalloped edge, what's not to love?... oh, and there's the price too. This two tone cushion ticks a lot of my boxes. (opens in new tab) 2. Yellow gingham seersucker duvet set From £16 (opens in new tab) Want to cheer up your bedroom in a flash - this gingham bedding set in sunshine yellow is a winner and this style check is the pattern of now. (opens in new tab) 3. Ceramic scented candle wild grass & lily £12 (opens in new tab) Sage green is an eternal favourite colour of mine and can sit within almost any home decor palette. These come as a set of two and smell divine. (opens in new tab) 4. Lilac knit ruffle trim throw £22 (opens in new tab) More lilac, more ruffles. Yes please. This high quality throw is warming yet its in a springtime hue that would bring a splash of the season even on a chillier evening. (opens in new tab) 5. Gingham check cotton cushion £10 (opens in new tab) Modern country cottage vibes are what this cushion has in spades. I love the colours, the check and the edging. It would lift a sofa in an instant. (opens in new tab) 6. Natural wiggle mono throw £15 (opens in new tab) This neutral throw would add texture to a calmer decor and the wiggle pattern gives it more interest than just one block of colour alone.

Like I said I don't expect these pieces to hang out for long, so act fast.