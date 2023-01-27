George Home's spring range went TikTok viral overnight – our edit of the best buys
This is the winter pick-me-up you need
George Home's new collection has hit the Asda shelves, and over 300,000 people on TikTok have their eyes on it thanks to a keen-eyed shopper's video that went viral in just 24 hours.
We have to admit, we've been loving George Home. From being our best-kept secret for sourcing fabulous dupes for high-end home decor to simply selling bargain buys to ensure you stay up to date with home decor trends, we understand all the buzz. And with their new range featuring pieces starting at just £3, we'll be having a snoop in the Asda aisles ourselves.
George Home Modern Cottage range
A TikTok video (opens in new tab) showcasing some items from the new collection went viral in just a matter of days, racking up over 300,000 views and 40,000 likes. Everyone in the comments was gushing over the home decor saying, 'Oh I want it all' and tagging their friends urging them to go for an Asda trip.
George Home's new Modern Cottage range (opens in new tab) is available to purchase in-store and online. Starting at just £3, it's looking like a favourable early spring decorating idea.
'A blend of rural and urban life, the Country Cottage collection is the perfect trend for a mix of pastel tones and natural materials. Gingham, pleats and florals add to the spring/summer feel running through the trend,' says Asda.
But with all the options to shop, what's actually worth picking up? Here are three things definitely worth keeping your eye on.
This scallop side table is the cutest addition to any room and also comes in a green colour (opens in new tab) if that's more your fancy. Use it to prop up your plants, your best candles, or books and magazines while also bringing a pop of colour into your space.
We think everything in the Sunny Daze Glassware Collection (opens in new tab) is worth picking up and would look amazing for a picnic or tea party. We love the silhouette and colour of this scallop-edged glass.
Gingham is the perfect way to add a little charm to your bedroom, especially if you're looking for a bit of colour amidst the cold, dark winter days. We think it's a great, affordable version of John Lewis' Gingham Duvet Cover Set (opens in new tab) for a fraction of the price.
Additionally, a special honourable mention would be these Gingham Check Cotton Cushions (opens in new tab) that we also think are to die for. We think they hold up as a more affordable version of John Lewis' ANYDAY Gingham Check Cushions (opens in new tab), for £5 less (gotta take the savings wherever we can, after all).
Of course, there are plenty of other items definitely worth considering, so having a snoop for yourself is always advised. We're also extremely aware that it's still winter and this range seems more suited to spring and summer home decor, but a home can always do with a mood-boosting makeover, especially with the January blues among us.
And I don't know about you, but whatever the season I've got my spring and summer mode on, fantasising about picnics in the park and outdoor dinner parties. With this collection, I'm already adding to my garden party ideas as we speak.
If you need us, we'll be at Asda.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, keen to explore architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
