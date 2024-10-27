4 supermarkets I always buy homeware from as an interior stylist - my insider secrets for quality items at affordable prices

You'd be forgiven for thinking that us interior stylists only buy homeware from high-end brands or small boutiques. In fact, my tastes range quite drastically and while I do love to scour the internet and high street for smaller shops and unique sellers, I also like to see what the supermarkets have to offer.

I happen to know the amount of research that goes into finding, producing and creating new ranges, with in-house buyers taking inspiration from trends and lifestyle changes across the globe. They've usually got their finger on the pulse and of course, you be sure that the products they offer come in at a very affordable price.

So, if you're looking to pick up some candles alongside your cauliflower, or a new table with your tomatoes, don't forget to take a look at what the supermarkets have to offer. No time to search? This is my roundup of what stores do best – and the items I'd recommend in each…

My top supermarket homeware buys

While supermarkets are known for stocking smaller items, like home fragrance for example, you might not necessarily always think of them when it comes to bigger pieces, such as furniture and appliances. However, with the amount of product ever growing, you can often bag a great deal and it's often not what you'd expect with bigger and better quality, style and design every year.

I've chosen four supermarkets where you'll find product either in store or online, with some items that might just whet your appetite and help you do your own 'supermarket sweep'!

1. Asda

(Image credit: George Home)

Founded in the 1960s in Yorkshire, Asda has become a powerhouse when it comes to offering good food at great prices and when it introduced George Home as a way for its customers to buy fashion and home decor, it was onto a winner. Not only does George Home feature some of the best homeware pieces on the market, but it regularly collaborates with celebrities like Stacey Solomon.

For me, George Home really excels at the smaller furniture pieces, whether it's bedside tables, ottomans, shelving units or even bar stools. The furniture is always on trend and in the latest colourways and materials – I'm loving all the boucle pieces they have at the moment – and of course, they're totally affordable too.

Jewel colours seem to be a big trend with George Home at present and you can see some gorgeous furniture pieces in plum and teal, as well as moody black and dark navy. Those that prefer a lighter palette can choose from soft neutrals and the odd pastel shade.

2. Sainsbury's

(Image credit: Habitat)

Known for its foresight and forward-thinking, I wasn't surprised when Sainsbury's snapped up interior brand Habitat to stock on its shelves and it's a match made in heaven. Having celebrated its 60 years of design anniversary this year, Habitat has always been an ultra-cool yet affordable brand, easily accessible to everyone with some great designs – and this translates well to its pairing with the supermarket.

Habitat in Sainsbury's has become my new go-to for Christmas decor. When it comes to where to shop for Christmas decorations and kitchenware, Habitat has it all. From traditional and artisanal crockery to bright, bold decorations that will add impact to any Christmas setting, it's well worth having a browse.

3. Tesco

(Image credit: F&F)

When Tesco launched its clothing brand F&F, I wonder if they knew how successful it would be? This year the smart supermarket has introduced F&F Home, its first homeware range that includes over 1000 lines. Expect to see grounding neutral colours, paired-back effortless style and timeless pieces that can be mixed in with your existing homeware.

The in-house F&F Home design team and trend experts have curated a range of beautiful soft furnishings, from textured throws to touchy-feely cushions and more. These faux fur stitched cushions, for example, are ideal for autumn winter and couldn't be cosier.

4. Aldi

(Image credit: Aldi)

If you've ever been to Aldi, you'll know all about its Special Buys and homeware, which have been ultra popular. But alongside its candles and seasonal decorations, I also like to check out the small appliances and kitchen storage pieces, as they're such great value. I've got the milk frother myself and use it for a daily hot chocolate!

Aldi's small appliances are great if you want to test a new kitchen gadget but aren't looking to spend lots on it, their Dual Zone air fryer, for example, is just £59.99, which is a bargain for its XXL size.

Next time your one your weekly shop, don't forget to check out the homeware aisle. You might spot some hidden gems just in time for Christmas.