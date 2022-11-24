The White Company's best-selling Christmas tree is reduced by 20% this weekend only

The White Company best-selling Grand Spruce Christmas tree is reduced by 20 per cent for Black Friday weekend as part of the brand's site-wide discount White Company black Friday deal (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Pre-Lit Grand Spruce Christmas Tree | was £325.00 now £260.00 at The White Company (opens in new tab)

One of The White Company's bestselling artificial trees, this conical-shaped Christmas tree is available in three size options; 6ft, 7.5ft, and 9ft. Pre-lit with warm white bulbs, you just need to add baubles to complete the look.

The White Company Grand Spruce Christmas tree is one of the best artificial Christmas trees around if you're looking for a very realistic fir tree. The tree is available in 6ft, 7.5ft and 9ft, with a pre-lit option. However, the bestseller across the whole winter season is the 7.5ft Grand Spruce Christmas Tree usually priced at £325.

The discount is part of The White Company's alternative take on Black Friday called 'The White Weekend'. The luxury brand is offering 20 per cent off all purchases on the website when you use the code MAGIC20 at checkout. That means you could save £65 on this bestseller with this White Company Christmas tree deal.

However, even with £65 knocked off the original price we recognised that this tree is still an investment piece at £260. However, as a bestseller, it isn't often that this spectacular tree will be discounted just before Christmas.

(Image credit: The White Company)

This tree has been designed to look as realistic as possible. We love the shape and lightly sparser branches that make it look straight out of a forest. The shade of green has been choosen to look as natural as possible. The branches have also been hand painted to minimic a real tree.

The conical-shaped Christmas tree is available in three size options; a versatile 6ft tree, a popular 7.5ft option, or a 9ft showstopper.

(Image credit: The White Company)

All the options are available pre-lit with warm white LED bulbs. Perfect for hassle-free decoration. Simply add your own baubles for a stylish and twinkly christmas tree. The pre-lit option features eight light settings to allow you to toggle between twinkle or steady glow.

The reviews commend it as 'a gorgeous tree' and 'easy to assemble'. Another reviewer said it was 'worth paing the extra'.

This is one Black Friday Christmas purchase that will last for years to come.