Tiffany lamps have had a huge comeback for 2025 - how to style this nostalgic lighting trend

Fans of vintage and retro decor can rejoice as the iconic Tiffany lamp is finally cool again. The nostalgic lamp has been making waves all over social media these past couple of months. Is it finally time to welcome this beautiful lighting style back into our home?

I’m sure we can all remember Tiffany lamps adorning the sets of ‘90s sitcom Friends, with its jewel-toned interiors making the show about love and friendship feel even warmer. Of course, the first Tiffany lamp predates 1895, but there is a certain nostalgia attached to it.

Retro lighting is already set to become a defining lighting trend of 2025, as we all seek to add more nostalgia to our homes. In our book, vintage and retro designs will never go out of fashion and this of course applies to lighting - however, Tiffany lamps had seemed to have slipped off the radar - until now that is.

Why are Tiffany lamps trending?

(Image credit: Dusk)

While it’s true the Tiffany lamp has a timeless appeal, I personally associate it with ‘90s and early 00’s decor. It reminds me of visiting grandparents and feels warm, cosy and homely. I’m not alone in this thought - Nostalgiacore has been trending for some time now as we tap into past times that made us happy, which for a lot of people is childhood.

‘Nostalgia offers comfort, particularly during uncertain times. Many people are turning to vintage-inspired interiors to create spaces that feel cosy, familiar, and full of meaning. There’s also a growing appreciation for quality, craftsmanship, and items that stand the test of time—qualities that Tiffany Lamps embody perfectly,’ explains Jamie Moxey, a lighting specialist at Dusk Lighting .

‘People are rediscovering the beauty of timeless craftsmanship. Tiffany Lamps are handmade works of art that stand out in a world filled with mass-produced homeware. Their intricate stained glass designs feel unique and personal, resonating with those looking to add character and individuality to their interiors.’

How to style Tiffany lamps

(Image credit: Dusk)

Tiffany lamps are instantly recognisable due to their rich stained glass and intricate designs, making them a statement piece in any home - but how can we style them?

‘A vintage decor style is characterised by using items from the past to create a warm, and nostalgic look. Think antique furniture, heavy use of fabrics with a vintage feel, stencilled walls, and other accessories which create a vintage style home including brass, frosted glass lamps and decorative tile borders,’ says Lee Lovett, Co-Founder & Creative Director of Soho Lighting . ‘There is no 'ideal' when it comes to vintage lighting as there are so many contrasting and eclectic pieces that could work in your space.’

Jamie from Dusk Lighting also warms that if you want to: ‘avoid a room feeling overly traditional, pair them with contemporary furniture and neutral tones, allowing the lamp’s colours to take centre stage.'

‘They work particularly well in spaces that benefit from soft, ambient lighting, such as a reading corner, a bedroom, or an entrance hall,' Jamie adds.

‘Their colours can also be tied in with other decorative elements, such as cushions, rugs, or artwork, to create a cohesive look.’

Shop the look

Original Tiffany lamps can go for £1000s on antique websites like 1st Dibs as the lamps are no longer produced by the original creators at Tiffany Studios. However, you can find Tiffany-style lamps at a more purse-friendly price, offering a similar look.

Quoizel Tiffany Larissa Large Table Lamp £232.99 at Tiffany Lighting Tiffany lamps often feature bright jewel tones and intricate detailing. This antique-looking lamp is a perfect example of the trend, adding a retro touch to any space. Tiffany Dark Star Tiffany Glass Small Table Lamp £172.37 at Dusk Lighting You can opt for a more subtle colourway and still participate in the trend with this light from Dusk. Combining iridescent black glass against pearly white, a rainbow effect is created when lit. Schweizer Tiffany Style 39cm Table Lamp £39.99 at Wayfair Tiffany-style lamps are a luxury item, but affordable options are available on the market. This gorgeous red lamp looks just as good as its expensive counterparts.

To me, a Tiffany lamp is the embodiment of nostalgia and perfect for adding personality to a home, and I can't wait to pick one up - will you be joining me?