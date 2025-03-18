I’m seeing tomatoes all over the high street – why we can’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore

Tomato-themed decor is everywhere right now - and we love how this rich, red hue can brighten your home

Collection of tomato themed bowls and plates on a green tablecloth.
(Image credit: Easy Life)
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

This season one particular fruit seems to be dominating the homeware shelves of our favourite homeware stores – ripe and juicy tomatoes. The humble fruit is trending and I love how this red hue is adding pops of colour to home decor this spring.

There are so many home decor trends that it can seem hard to decide what's a flash in the pan and what's actually worth getting involved in - but tomato-themed decor is one thing that’s not only captured my attention but kept it.

I’m calling it Tomatocore and this sunny red trend is perfect for summer. With references to Italy and ‘La Dolce Vita’, tomato-themed decor is the perfect introduction to the warmer months.

John Lewis Dolce Vita Pomodoro Fine China Side Plate, 19.3cm
Dolce Vita Pomodoro Fine China Side Plate

Blue and red are always a winning colour combination, and I love how this simple design manages to be so cute. It's perfect for your summer dinner parties.

Tomato Casserole
Tomato Casserole

I love a quirky casserole dish, and this is perfect for serving up individual dishes such as soups and pies - an easy way to impress your guests.

Salt & Pepper Set - Tomato
Salt & Pepper Set - Tomato

This salt and pepper shaker is a budget-friendly and easy way to bring the trend home. It's a subtle touch that will certainly catch the eyes of your guests.

Tomato Tomato Kitchen Wall Art Print
Tomato Tomato Kitchen Wall Art Print

A punchy print is another way to embrace the trend and brighten up your wall. I think this design is a great idea for livening up your kitchen.

Phthalo Ruth Tomato Tea Towel
Phthalo Ruth Tomato Tea Towel

This trend lends itself well to your kitchen decor. The contrast of red and white on the tea towel feels fresh and vibrant.

Electric Red Matt Emulsion Paint
Electric Red Matt Emulsion Paint

If you want to go bold, a rich tomato red can make all the difference. I think this would look great on a set of kitchen cabinets.

It's no real surprise that Tomatocore is trending. For 2025, Pinterest predicted cherry red would be a huge trend, and tomato red feels like a more playful take on this hue. It’s bright, summery and organic - a transition for from the more wintery sultry cherry red trend.

‘The resurgence of tomato-themed decor aligns with a growing appreciation for bold, organic elements in interior spaces,' explains Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club.

'Incorporating motifs like tomatoes adds a playful yet sophisticated touch, echoing the broader trend of integrating edible items into decorative arrangements. This approach offers a fresh perspective and challenges traditional perceptions of floristry and decor.’

Vintage style tomato serving plate on a blue striped tablecloth.

(Image credit: Rose & Grey)

When applying the Tomatocore trend to your home, there is a variety of routes you can take with it. Of course, there is an abundance of tomato-themed decor dominating the high street, meaning you can add little pops of red to your home. I think this would work wonderfully with any neutral living room ideas and kitchens as red can bring out the creaminess of softer colours, without dominating a space.

However, if you want something bolder, I’d invest in a rich tomato-red paint such as Little Greene’s Heat (from £5.50 at Little Greene), which can be a powerful choice for accent colour ideas and pairs well with baby blues and warm neutrals.

Have you been left inspired by the vibrant Tomatocore trend? I can’t wait to incorporate these rich red hues into my summer decor ideas and I hope you will be joining me.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸