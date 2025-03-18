I’m seeing tomatoes all over the high street – why we can’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore

This season one particular fruit seems to be dominating the homeware shelves of our favourite homeware stores – ripe and juicy tomatoes. The humble fruit is trending and I love how this red hue is adding pops of colour to home decor this spring.

There are so many home decor trends that it can seem hard to decide what's a flash in the pan and what's actually worth getting involved in - but tomato-themed decor is one thing that’s not only captured my attention but kept it.

I’m calling it Tomatocore and this sunny red trend is perfect for summer. With references to Italy and ‘La Dolce Vita’, tomato-themed decor is the perfect introduction to the warmer months.

It's no real surprise that Tomatocore is trending. For 2025, Pinterest predicted cherry red would be a huge trend, and tomato red feels like a more playful take on this hue. It’s bright, summery and organic - a transition for from the more wintery sultry cherry red trend.

‘The resurgence of tomato-themed decor aligns with a growing appreciation for bold, organic elements in interior spaces,' explains Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club.

'Incorporating motifs like tomatoes adds a playful yet sophisticated touch, echoing the broader trend of integrating edible items into decorative arrangements. This approach offers a fresh perspective and challenges traditional perceptions of floristry and decor.’

(Image credit: Rose & Grey)

When applying the Tomatocore trend to your home, there is a variety of routes you can take with it. Of course, there is an abundance of tomato-themed decor dominating the high street, meaning you can add little pops of red to your home. I think this would work wonderfully with any neutral living room ideas and kitchens as red can bring out the creaminess of softer colours, without dominating a space.

However, if you want something bolder, I’d invest in a rich tomato-red paint such as Little Greene’s Heat (from £5.50 at Little Greene), which can be a powerful choice for accent colour ideas and pairs well with baby blues and warm neutrals.

Have you been left inspired by the vibrant Tomatocore trend? I can’t wait to incorporate these rich red hues into my summer decor ideas and I hope you will be joining me.