I’m seeing tomatoes all over the high street – why we can’t get enough of the Italian-inspired Tomatocore
Tomato-themed decor is everywhere right now - and we love how this rich, red hue can brighten your home
This season one particular fruit seems to be dominating the homeware shelves of our favourite homeware stores – ripe and juicy tomatoes. The humble fruit is trending and I love how this red hue is adding pops of colour to home decor this spring.
There are so many home decor trends that it can seem hard to decide what's a flash in the pan and what's actually worth getting involved in - but tomato-themed decor is one thing that’s not only captured my attention but kept it.
I’m calling it Tomatocore and this sunny red trend is perfect for summer. With references to Italy and ‘La Dolce Vita’, tomato-themed decor is the perfect introduction to the warmer months.
Blue and red are always a winning colour combination, and I love how this simple design manages to be so cute. It's perfect for your summer dinner parties.
I love a quirky casserole dish, and this is perfect for serving up individual dishes such as soups and pies - an easy way to impress your guests.
This salt and pepper shaker is a budget-friendly and easy way to bring the trend home. It's a subtle touch that will certainly catch the eyes of your guests.
A punchy print is another way to embrace the trend and brighten up your wall. I think this design is a great idea for livening up your kitchen.
This trend lends itself well to your kitchen decor. The contrast of red and white on the tea towel feels fresh and vibrant.
It's no real surprise that Tomatocore is trending. For 2025, Pinterest predicted cherry red would be a huge trend, and tomato red feels like a more playful take on this hue. It’s bright, summery and organic - a transition for from the more wintery sultry cherry red trend.
‘The resurgence of tomato-themed decor aligns with a growing appreciation for bold, organic elements in interior spaces,' explains Monika Puccio, Director of Buying at Sofa Club.
'Incorporating motifs like tomatoes adds a playful yet sophisticated touch, echoing the broader trend of integrating edible items into decorative arrangements. This approach offers a fresh perspective and challenges traditional perceptions of floristry and decor.’
When applying the Tomatocore trend to your home, there is a variety of routes you can take with it. Of course, there is an abundance of tomato-themed decor dominating the high street, meaning you can add little pops of red to your home. I think this would work wonderfully with any neutral living room ideas and kitchens as red can bring out the creaminess of softer colours, without dominating a space.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
However, if you want something bolder, I’d invest in a rich tomato-red paint such as Little Greene’s Heat (from £5.50 at Little Greene), which can be a powerful choice for accent colour ideas and pairs well with baby blues and warm neutrals.
Have you been left inspired by the vibrant Tomatocore trend? I can’t wait to incorporate these rich red hues into my summer decor ideas and I hope you will be joining me.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Step aside, air purifiers! This is why experts say air sterilisers are a must-have necessity for healthy homes
Using an air purifier but still have the sniffles? You probably need an air steriliser
By Lauren Bradbury
-
What is slow cleaning? Experts say this mindful approach to cleaning is surprisingly effective
A more mindful approach to mundane tasks is better for you and your home, say experts
By Tara King
-
Social media can’t get enough of the striking Dunelm Santorini egg chair - but I’ve found a cheaper alternative at QVC that looks just as good
QVC seriously needs to be on your radar for some of the best stylish and comfortable garden furniture this summer
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I had to do a double take when I spotted these designer-look H&M homeware buys in store
The expensive looking homeware items to snap up at H&M right now
By Rebecca Knight
-
IKEA just opened up its archive - snap up the 3 classic pieces guaranteed to never go out of style
Vintage IKEA furniture has been auctioning for thousands - but these are the affordable pieces you should invest in
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I got a first look at Morrisons' new spring/summer Nutmeg homeware collection – the stylish low-price pieces give Aldi a run for its money
Introducing your one-stop shop for budget buys this year
By Maddie Balcombe
-
Primark launches its first homeware collection inspired by Pinterest trends – these are the pieces that will sell out first
Get your dose of on-trend home accessories at affordable prices just in time for the new spring season
By Sara Hesikova
-
Shoppers are racing to their local B&M to grab the viral £6 fluted bowl - it’s a dead ringer for a £59 designer alternative
Social media can't get enough of this viral buy - and it's easy to see why...
By Kezia Reynolds
-
Everyone is surprised when I tell them where the most complimented item in my flat is from — it's the most underrated brand
From my favourite lamp to my Ninja air fryer, I picked them all up for a bargain price from the same place
By Rebecca Knight
-
Stripe drenching is the hot new twist on the colour drenching trend – interior experts share how to make it work in your home
This is how to layer stripes in a room like a pro
By Sara Hesikova
-
I took a first-look at George Home’s new spring/summer collections - these are the pieces to add to your trolley fast
George Home have released four brand new collections to suit every style
By Kezia Reynolds