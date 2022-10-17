IKEA's new Christmas range has landed with prices started at £1
We know, we know – talking about Christmas in October feels somewhat bizarre. But for many of us, planning our festive decor is one of the most exciting parts of the year, and IKEA has just dropped its Christmas collection so we declare it's time to start making merry.
Whether you focus primarily on Christmas living room decor ideas, or love the idea of organising outdoor Christmas decorating ideas, buying a few new bits to help complete your vision is always one of the best festive shopping jobs (we'd rather that than presents for other people).
And if you're in dire need of some new ornaments, some dinner table essentials, or perhaps a fun new Christmas doormat, IKEA is here to help. The beloved Swedish brand has recently launched a new Yuletide-based collection, named VINTERFINT.
The Vinterfint collection
IKEA's Vinterfint (opens in new tab) collection is every bit as adorable as it is affordable, with plenty of cosy trinkets, practical Christmas-based items – such as wrapping paper and ribbon – and cute, old-school decor including snow globes and decorative figurines.
The range, IKEA say, has 'everything you need' for a 'fuss-free festive season for everyone'.
For the more whimsical shoppers among us, the VINTERFINT range offers some adorable hanging metallic animal tree decorations, in bold golds, blues and pinks.
There are also some metallic animal figurines for dotting around the surfaces of your home (as seen in the image at the top of this article), and some fun hanging cone decorations to add something a little bit different to your treescape for 2022. There are also some classic baubles though, in the festive season's signature red, white, blue and gold.
But for the more practically minded at Christmas time, there are also lots of appealing options.
There's a helpful red rolling pin cover with an embossed heart pattern on it for festive baking (£3), multiple sets of coloured tea-lights, gold wrapping paper, a patterned green tablecloth (£15), and a blue and red plastic carrier bag, for all of that all-important Christmas shopping.
Our personal favourites though, include a red, four-pronged candle holder which is perfect for creating a cosy atmosphere around the Christmas dinner table. We also love the wicker basket filled with ruby-red potpourri (£3), and their set of block candles with adorable red festive motifs on them (£2.40) – which will instantly turn your home into a festive wonderland.
We understand that this year is going to be a tricky one for many households, however, if you are looking for just a little something to lift your festive mood the IKEA collection starts at £1 for a candle. After looking through the whole range we found that nearly all our favourite buys were safely under the £15 mark.
We'll be having a very merry IKEA Christmas.
Amy Hunt is an experienced digital journalist and editor, now working in a freelance capacity specialising in homes and interiors, wellness, travel and careers. She was previously Lifestyle Editor at woman&home, overseeing the homes, books and features sections of the website. Having worked in the industry for over eight years, she has contributed to a range of publications including Ideal Home, Livingetc, T3,Goodto, Woman, Woman’s Own, and Red magazine.
