What are the most timeless wall panelling styles? Experts reveal the 2 designs that will never go out of style
If you want your wall panelling to stand the test of time, these 2 styles are the ones to go for
Wall panelling is one of the most effective but also most traditional ways to decorate and elevate walls going back hundreds of years. But just like anything, even wall panelling falls victim to trends. But if you want to make sure your panelling choice will stand the test of time and are wondering what is the most timeless wall panelling style to go for, there are two options to pick from.
The two wall panelling ideas that never go out of style are the shaker panelling style and the tongue and groove style, especially the bead and butt variation – both also known as heritage wall panels. This deduction - rather than prediction - is based on the fact that these styles have been around for centuries and are still going strong in modern homes today. So it’s likely they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.
‘Heritage panels, such as shaker style or bead and butt wall panels are classic designs that will create a timeless aesthetic,’ says Summa Costandi, co-founder of wall panelling company Panels by Sofia. ‘Both of these designs are incredibly versatile and can be used across a variety of interior styles, whether it’s a country farmhouse or contemporary home, to create a sophisticated and refined finish.’
Tongue and groove wall panelling
Tongue and groove wall panelling is a vertical, pared-back style with a tongue on one side of each panel and a groove on the other which means they slot together very easily. And even though it’s a very classic, timeless style, it’s also the kind of wall panelling that is very on trend for 2025. And the bead and butt version of the tongue and groove panels comes with an additional decorative ‘bead’ in between each of the slats.
‘Bead and butt wall panels have a symmetrical, structured design that adds a touch of elegance to a room, helping to create a warm and cosy atmosphere,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.
Olivia Crosher, designer and visual stylist at Naturewall, adds a further suggestion, ‘Half-height panelling with beaded detailing and an ornate top trim gives a classic look, especially when painted a different colour to the wall above.’
Topped with a gloss finish, this primed tongue and groove panel is complete with that much talked about bead and butt style.
Similarly to the Naturewall panel, this one from Wickes is also primed and made with MDF which is easy to paint over to match your home decor.
Shaker wall panelling
Whether you’re looking for bedroom or living room wall panelling ideas, the shaker style will work pretty much in any room as it is a super versatile, grid-style design.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
‘Shaker wall panels have a more simple, clean aesthetic that follows a grid-like pattern with a recessed centre panel,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.
Olivia at Naturewall adds that it’s perfect for a colour drenching scheme, ‘A flat geometric shaker profile can be colour drenched in a neutral or bold paint, paired with modern furniture to give a contemporary look.’
For a more square take on the shaker-style grid, this bestselling panelling kit from B&Q would be my go-to.
If larger-scale rectangles are more your vibe, theseCheshire Mouldings has got you covered. And whichever you go for, they're super easy to paint over to match your wall colour.
What rooms do they work in the most?
As already mentioned, both of these wall panelling styles are extremely versatile and can be used pretty much in any room of your home.
‘Heritage wall panels, such as bead and butt or shaker style, work particularly well in rooms such as the bedroom or living room as they help to create a warm and cosy environment that is perfect for relaxing and winding down. They are also a great and practical solution for busy spaces, such as hallways, due to them being extremely durable,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.
Olivia at Naturewall adds, ‘It can create a grand entrance in a hallway, making a statement as you enter a home, and is suitable for bathrooms with moisture-resistant options available.’
In short, you can’t go wrong with shaker or tongue and groove wall panelling in pretty much any room and at any point in time. They are not likely to go out of style anytime soon…or ever, really. They are as safe a bet as they come.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Lidl garden range includes a genius hack to instantly make a patio look more expensive – and it's only £17
Is your patio decking looking a little tired? We suggest you head to your nearest Lidl right away
By Kezia Reynolds
-
I asked 4 experts what carpet colour is going out of fashion this year – they all unanimously agreed on one shade
The reign of this popular shade is finally coming to an end
By Rebecca Knight
-
I wish I'd known these 4 things before I bought my Ninja air fryer – here's how to buy the right one for your home
This is what I'd change if I could do it over again
By Molly Cleary