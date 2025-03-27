What are the most timeless wall panelling styles? Experts reveal the 2 designs that will never go out of style

Wall panelling is one of the most effective but also most traditional ways to decorate and elevate walls going back hundreds of years. But just like anything, even wall panelling falls victim to trends. But if you want to make sure your panelling choice will stand the test of time and are wondering what is the most timeless wall panelling style to go for, there are two options to pick from.

The two wall panelling ideas that never go out of style are the shaker panelling style and the tongue and groove style, especially the bead and butt variation – both also known as heritage wall panels. This deduction - rather than prediction - is based on the fact that these styles have been around for centuries and are still going strong in modern homes today. So it’s likely they’re not going anywhere anytime soon.

‘Heritage panels, such as shaker style or bead and butt wall panels are classic designs that will create a timeless aesthetic,’ says Summa Costandi, co-founder of wall panelling company Panels by Sofia. ‘Both of these designs are incredibly versatile and can be used across a variety of interior styles, whether it’s a country farmhouse or contemporary home, to create a sophisticated and refined finish.’

Tongue and groove wall panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

Tongue and groove wall panelling is a vertical, pared-back style with a tongue on one side of each panel and a groove on the other which means they slot together very easily. And even though it’s a very classic, timeless style, it’s also the kind of wall panelling that is very on trend for 2025. And the bead and butt version of the tongue and groove panels comes with an additional decorative ‘bead’ in between each of the slats.

‘Bead and butt wall panels have a symmetrical, structured design that adds a touch of elegance to a room, helping to create a warm and cosy atmosphere,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.

Olivia Crosher, designer and visual stylist at Naturewall, adds a further suggestion, ‘Half-height panelling with beaded detailing and an ornate top trim gives a classic look, especially when painted a different colour to the wall above.’

Naturewall Legacy Beaded Tongue and Groove Primed MDF Panel £69.99 at B&Q Topped with a gloss finish, this primed tongue and groove panel is complete with that much talked about bead and butt style. Primed Beaded MDF Panel £33 at Wickes Similarly to the Naturewall panel, this one from Wickes is also primed and made with MDF which is easy to paint over to match your home decor. Spruce Tongue and Groove Cladding £10.27 at B&Q If you prefer natural materials over MDF, then this real spruce wood version from B&Q is the perfect alternative.

Shaker wall panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Lizzie Orme)

Whether you’re looking for bedroom or living room wall panelling ideas, the shaker style will work pretty much in any room as it is a super versatile, grid-style design.

‘Shaker wall panels have a more simple, clean aesthetic that follows a grid-like pattern with a recessed centre panel,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.

Olivia at Naturewall adds that it’s perfect for a colour drenching scheme, ‘A flat geometric shaker profile can be colour drenched in a neutral or bold paint, paired with modern furniture to give a contemporary look.’

Cheshire Mouldings MDF Shaker Wall Panelling Kit £15.97 at B&Q For a more square take on the shaker-style grid, this bestselling panelling kit from B&Q would be my go-to. Cheshire Mouldings Shaker 97mm Strip Partial Wall Panel Kit £19 at Wickes If larger-scale rectangles are more your vibe, theseCheshire Mouldings has got you covered. And whichever you go for, they're super easy to paint over to match your wall colour. Cheshire Mouldings MDF Shaker Wall Panelling Kit £37.97 at B&Q You can also combine the two - the squares with the rectangles - for a more complex take on the classic shaker wall panelling style.

What rooms do they work in the most?

As already mentioned, both of these wall panelling styles are extremely versatile and can be used pretty much in any room of your home.

‘Heritage wall panels, such as bead and butt or shaker style, work particularly well in rooms such as the bedroom or living room as they help to create a warm and cosy environment that is perfect for relaxing and winding down. They are also a great and practical solution for busy spaces, such as hallways, due to them being extremely durable,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Katie Lee)

Olivia at Naturewall adds, ‘It can create a grand entrance in a hallway, making a statement as you enter a home, and is suitable for bathrooms with moisture-resistant options available.’

In short, you can’t go wrong with shaker or tongue and groove wall panelling in pretty much any room and at any point in time. They are not likely to go out of style anytime soon…or ever, really. They are as safe a bet as they come.