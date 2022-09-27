Dulux colour of the year 2023 turns a former paint problem into something extrodinary
Introducing Wild Wonder, a shapeshifting gold with green undertones – the Ideal Home team shares their verdict
The Dulux colour of the year 2023 has been revealed as Wild Wonder, a beautiful warm neutral rooted in nature. What makes it particularly special is its ability to change dramatically under different lights, appearing different on each wall it's painted on and altering throughout the day.
In the past, this would have been avoided, but for the latest colour of the year, Dulux has embraced this organic quality. Move over Bright Skies, this unique 'four colours in one' will be informing the next year's paint trends in a big way.
Dulux colour of the year 2023 – Wild Wonder
Wild Wonder, by Dulux (opens in new tab) is a warm neutral that evokes barley or wheat just before it has ripened. With a golden tinge and green undertone, the colour plays with light, and will look more green on one wall, and more gold on another, bringing a connection with nature to your neutral living room ideas.
'If you imagine a freshly dried cardamom pod, it's got that beautiful golden-green colour to it,' says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux. 'It's a really beautiful, premium colour.'
'It changes so organically as the light moves across the sky, so it's almost like you get four colours in one. So in the morning it will look like ripe barely, at lunchtime when the sun is in the sky the green hints will really come out, and towards the evening the green and the softness of the muted colour will make it look different again.'
'It is a beautiful metameric colour that changes colour as the sun moves across the sky. It is something that in the past we would have said could be a problem, but actually, we think that nature does things so beautifully we'll choose a colour that has this amazing organic quality that plays with light that is quite extraordinary,' she adds.
The Dulux colour of the year 2023 has been chosen based on conversations with leading voices in the world of design, fashion, science – and their predictions around what will be influencing the way we live in the future. This is distilled down into 'stories of colour' that capture what we need and want in our homes, which eventually leads to the colour of the year being chosen.
A fresh lick of Wild Wonder is an excellent budget living room idea. 'It's an easy colour to use on every wall,' agrees Marianne Shillingford. 'If you want to keep the walls clear, use it on the ceiling. You'd have to have quite a bright space but on the ceiling and down to the walls looks absolutely amazing.'
The Ideal Home team's verdict
Overall the Ideal Home team are fans of the nature-inspired shade. 'This colour manages to feel fresh and warm at the same time,' says Ideal Home Editor Heather Young. 'I love its link to nature, so that it'll work well with furniture and accessories in natural materials such as wood and stone.'
'Perfect if you want to add warmth to a cold room, this golden shade is a little like a grown-up version of mustard,' comments Ginevra Benedetti, Ideal Home Deputy Editor. 'Apparently nature-inspired, which makes complete sense when you imagine it paired with neutral linen curtains and sisal flooring.'
Holly Walsh, Ideal Home Content Editor says, 'This golden shade of barley is a great transitional colour to take you through the change of seasons. I love how easy it is to pair with black and white for a contemporary look, or shades of plaster pink and grey to create a calm and cosy space.'
The Dulux colour of the year palettes
Every year Dulux creates a series of colour palettes around Wild Wonder using other existing shades. Each one is designed to create a story or capture a mood based on the different qualities of Wild Wonder.
Raw is based on a trend of bio-inspiration, looking at things in new ways and creating a space that enriches them. The Buzz palette draws on a trend surrounding collective thinking and our need to work together harmoniously. Flow is inspired by the idea of trusting and respecting the cycles of life
Marianne Shillingford says of all the palettes, Lush is her favourite: 'This palette really speaks to me, I love plants. It's a beautiful palette that balances green and violet.'
-
