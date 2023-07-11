Don't fall for the hype! Here are the Prime Day purchases actually worth it and with over £100 off

Sifting through the best Prime Day deals can be tough - you want to find a large enough discount that makes the hard work worth it. Luckily, we've done that hard work for you and found the top-rated products and discounts to help you get more bang for your buck.

It's safe to say I'm a shopping addict - when I'm not searching through products for work, I'm scrolling in my spare time. This means I've seen my fair share of good and bad deals, so I can offer ample insight into what is actually worth buying. Everyone wants a big discount to brag about too, so I've focussed on the Ideal Home team's favourite products that happen to have a boast-worthy saving.

From the best vacuums and coffee machines to the best mattresses, I've hand-selected the best Prime Day purchases with over £100 off, so that you can save a big chunk of money and kit out your whole home.

Best Prime Day deals with over £100 off

Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ300UKT | was £429.99 , now £219.99 at Amazon

It's no secret that we're huge fans of Shark vacuums, and with over £200 off, now is the time to buy. This cordless vacuum has anti-hair wrap technology which is great if you have pets (or long hair) and takes the crown of our best cordless vacuum overall.

Sage the Barista Express Espresso Machine | was £629.95 , now £528.95 at Amazon

This isn't cheap, so it's definitely a choice for well-established coffee lovers. But if that's you, then it's a great chance to take money off what is a premium espresso machine. The smell of freshly ground coffee is enough to tempt me.

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner IZ420UKT | was £549.99 , now £349.99 at Amazon

Named by our testers as the best cordless vacuum for picking up pet hair, this is what to choose if you have furry friends that leave a trail of fluff in their path. A 60-minute run-time, anti-odour capsules and the ability to transform it into a handheld model make it a dream to use.

Lay-Z-Spa 60011 Vegas Hot Tub | was £599.00 , now £290.00 at Amazon

Prime Day is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to that purchase you don't need, but really want. This has over 50% off, leaving you with extra spending money to deck out your outdoor space, bar area and all.

Simba Premium Seven-Zoned Foam Mattress | was £420.00 , now £272.99 at Amazon

You can sleep easy with the knowledge that you saved significant money on a top product with this Simba mattress. It's made from memory foam and has seven different zones designed to offer more cushioning support to pressure points - sounds dreamy.

Philips Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier | was £450 now £299.99 at Amazon

The Philips Series 3000i Connected Air Purifier is a bit of a beast, with its powerful performance able to clean a space up to 104m2 and deliver a very impressive 520 m3/hr CADR. The downsides are its size, weight, and price, so the current discount is a very welcome sight.

KitchenAid Stand Mixer 5K45SSBSL | was £499.00 , now £299.99 at Amazon

A KitchenAid stand mixer is on most of the Ideal Home team's wishlists. It's the perfect finishing touch to a kitchen and a true sign of having it together. With more than £200 off, it's the best time to hit buy or to send heavy nudges to friends and family to get ahead on present buying.

Simba Hybrid Mattress | was from £799 now from £479.40 at Amazon

One of Simba's bestselling mattresses, and a favourite with our review team (read more in our Simba Hybrid Mattress review), this option offers 2500 coil springs for a more responsive sleep surface, alongside 5 layers of aerated foam cushioning.

Lay-Z-Spa Miami Hot Tub | Was £499.00 Now £238.44 at Amazon

This Lay-Z-Spa hot tub is currently going for a price that cannot be beaten, with over half price in savings just for Amazon Prime Day. Boasting a soothing 120 AirJet system and able to fit up to 4 people, this will turn your garden into a summer oasis.

Best vacuum cleaner

(Image credit: Amazon)

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner The best cordless vacuum cleaner Specifications RRP: £549.99 Bagged or Bagless: Bagless Dust bin capacity: 0.8 litres Weight: 4.07kg Today's Best Deals Buy on Amazon Reasons to buy + Flawless hair pick up + Great anti-odour capsules Reasons to avoid - Would be easier to rest with a stand

We're Shark fiends over on the Ideal Home team and rave about their vacuum cleaners both online and offline. The Stratos comes heavily recommended the members of our Ecommerce Editor, Molly Cleary, who vigorously tested it and rewarded it five stars.

Known for its outstanding ability to pick up pet hair, it's great if you have furry friends who leave a trail of fluff in their path or like me, you have long hair that has a tendency to malt. The anti-odour capsules are also handy if you hate musty vacuum smells, as they disguise any foul smells you pick up so that your home actually feels clean.

Best coffee machine

(Image credit: Amazon)

Sage Barista Express Espresso Machine The best coffee machine Specifications RRP: £629.95 Type of coffee: Beans Pressure: 15 No. of cups: Up to 2 Today's Best Deals Buy on Amazon Reasons to buy + You can adjust grind size and volume + Looks lovely in your kitchen + Excellent espressos Reasons to avoid - Not a cheap option

We know, it's an expensive option. But if you're a self-confessed coffee snob who knows just how they like their espressos prepared, or if you've been eyeing up this machine for a while, then Prime Day is a great chance to purchase.

The built-in grinder gives you elevated control over your coffee so that you can make it to your exact standards and with significantly less mess. The steam wand also does an excellent job of fluffing up your milk if cappuccinos are more your thing.

If you needed any more convincing, our Head of Reviews, Millie Fender, did an excellent job singing its praises when she tested it out in her own home.

Best hot tub

(Image credit: Amazon)

Lay-Z-Spa 60011 Vegas Hot Tub Specifications Construction: Inflatable Seats: 4-6 person Dimensions: 196 x 196 x 61 cm Maximum temperature: 40 degree celsius Airjets: 140 LED lights: No WiFi controls: No Today's Best Deals Buy on Amazon Reasons to buy + Quick and easy to set up + Freeze Shield technology + Rapid heating system Reasons to avoid - No WiFi controls

While Prime Day is a great chance to stock up on the bulk buys you know you'll use over the coming months, it's also the perfect time to treat yourself to that non-essential you've been eyeing up. The Lay-z-Spa Vegas is a four to six-person hot tub that has plenty of room for solo spa sessions or entertaining with friends.

You can set it up in minutes and it has a soothing 140 AirJet system that offers an all-encompassing massage experience. It also has freeze shield technology, so you won't have to worry about the water freezing when British winter takes hold.

Four of Lay-Z-Spa's other models made it into our best hot tubs guide too, so you can relax with peace of mind that you're buying into a renowned brand.

Best mattress

(Image credit: Simba)

Simba Hybrid Mattress Best mattress Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Sizes available: Kids / Single / Small double / Double / King / Super king Type: Hybrid No. of springs: 2500 Memory foam: Yes Firmness: Medium-firm Depth: 25cm Manufacturer trial offer: 200 night Today's Best Deals View at Simba Sleep View at Simba Sleep View at Simba Sleep Reasons to buy + Bouncier than an all-foam option + The Goldilocks of mattresses – not too soft or too hard + Memory foam upper good for side sleepers and cushioning pressure points + Mattress-in-a-box delivery useful for homes with awkward access + 200-night sleep trial Reasons to avoid - Pocket springs make for slightly more noticeable motion transfer with two in the bed - Memory foam upper not so good for front sleepers

Nothing helps me drift off quickly than knowing I saved some money on an essential household purchase. This Simba hybrid mattress comes highly rated (with five stars, no less) by our mattress reviewer, and made it to the second spot on our best mattress guide, so you can sleep peacefully knowing it's an Ideal Home-approved deal.

Simba's patented Aerocoil springs offer ample support while you sleep, as well as temperature control that is perfect for anyone who overheats during the night. Plus, their 200 night trial means you can give it a go with less commitment.

Best air purifier

(Image credit: Philips)

Air quality isn't something to be taken lightly but an air purifier might not be top of your list to spend money on. Luckily, Prime Day has seen some great deals across air purifiers and this Phillips model which takes the second spot in our best air purifiers guide, has over £150 off.

It has the ability to purify the air in a room of 20m2 in less than 6 minutes, thanks to an impressive CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) of 520 m3/hr. In short, it's super fast. This does mean that it's not a small device, but it's stylish enough that you won't mind it left on display.

Our reviewer also found that it was intuitive to use with a handy digital display on top that gives you real-time information on air quality levels.

When does Amazon Prime Day start? It's already in full swing! Prime Day deals went live at 00.01 on the 11th of July and end at 23.59 on the 12th of July. It's usually a once-a-year event, so you'll need to be quick if you want to snap up any of our top Prime Day buys. Although, in 2022 we were lucky enough to see two Prime Day events, with the second running in the middle of October. This second sale in October was called the Prime Early Access Sale and gave shoppers the chance to bag a bargain just before the Black Friday deals rush.