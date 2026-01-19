Is wall panelling going out of style in 2026? Experts reveal what the year has in store for this popular home feature – ‘The way people use it is evolving’

Wall panelling is not only a very popular interior trend, but also a timeless decorating feature. It's a great tool for bringing dimension and depth into a space that’s not going anywhere anytime soon. So is wall panelling still on trend in 2026? Yes, it absolutely is. But the popular styles and how they’re being utilised are changing.

As new and evolved wall panelling ideas replace the go-to styles of last year, the overarching direction is towards personalisation and creating a cosy home environment. And that goes hand in hand with the majority of this year’s biggest home decor trends.

‘Wall panelling is absolutely here to stay in 2026, but the way people use it is evolving,’ says Charlie Farrar, creative product manager for Naturewall. ‘Homeowners are moving away from panelling as a purely decorative add-on and towards more considered, intentional applications. It’s no longer about following a set formula. Instead, panelling is being used to add texture, warmth and character in a way that feels personal to the home and the people living in it.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Siobhan Doran)

If anything, wall panelling is only getting more and more popular with each year. And according to Chris Moorhouse, category director of timber, tools, building and decor at Wickes, this is partly thanks to DIY panelling kits which are now readily available and easy to install without much DIY skill needed.

‘Wall panelling is continuing to rapidly gain momentum as a must-have home decor element. Panelling offers timeless appeal and incredible versatility. There's a panelling style to suit every taste and budget. The increasing availability of easy-to-install kits empowers even novice DIYers to achieve a professional finish,’ he says.

So if you, too, want to add some wall panelling to your home in 2026 as an easy DIY project, these are the on-trend styles experts recommend considering.

1. Go all out with panel drenching

(Image credit: Future PLC/Adam Carter)

Ever since the colour drenching trend rose to fame a few years ago - and is still going strong now - new takes on the ‘drenched’ look have started popping up. And panel drenching is the latest one.

‘Panel drenching is becoming increasingly popular, using familiar, well-loved panels in more immersive ways to bring a fresh perspective to a space,’ Charlie at Naturewall says.

2. Highlight architectural features with panelling

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Using panelling to pick out and highlight an architectural feature of your space is the result of the overall personalised shift in how we approach decorating homes that’s currently happening and is set to continue throughout the year. This also means that most feature wall ideas feel outdated, even the panelled ones.

‘We’re seeing a move away from accent walls, whether it’s adding panelling, wallpaper or a statement colour to one wall in a room,’ says Summa Costandi, co-founder at decorative wall panelling company Panels by Sofia. ‘This method of creating a focal point is starting to date and, instead, we’re seeing homeowners work with the natural architectural elements of the room. This includes panelling alcoves, behind shelves or around key features such as a fireplace or a media wall.’

Charlie at Naturewall agrees, ‘We’re moving away from “typical”, one-size-fits-all applications. Full-height panelling done purely for the sake of it is giving way to more creative and thoughtful uses. Panels are no longer limited to walls alone. People are experimenting with ceilings, furniture features and functional surfaces, using panelling to add depth and intrigue in unexpected places. That sense of customisation feels far more relevant and is a refreshing direction for 2026.’

3. Pair panelling with a statement wallpaper

(Image credit: Future PLC/Bee Holmes)

Those that are after more of a statement and want to incorporate more depth, texture and pattern into their homes will love this panelling trend which sees half-height panelling, like this Cheshire Mouldings tongue and groove panelling available at Wickes as a kit, paired with wallpaper with a standout print. This works especially well in hallways and bathrooms.

‘We’re seeing an increase in customers pairing wall panels with a patterned wallpaper. Panels complement a statement wallpaper beautifully, especially when installed at half height, and the overall look is really striking,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.

4. Opt for wide tongue and groove panels

(Image credit: Future PLC/Matthew Heritage)

While the biggest wall panelling trends of 2025 were slim vertical panels and more intricate ribbed panelling, this year, the style that’s already rising in popularity is wide tongue and groove panelling, like this Panels by Sofia wide tongue and groove wall panelling at B&Q.

‘There is an emergence of new wall panel styles, such as wide or extra wide tongue and groove panels. This is a modern take on the classic design and helps the space to feel more established and lived-in,’ Summa at Panels by Sofia says.

Laura Dollimore, head of decor at B&Q, adds, ‘Wider spacing and softer finishes are particularly popular as they add character without overwhelming a room. Highly elaborate panelling styles can feel a bit heavy now, especially in smaller spaces.’

While these are the most popular wall panelling styles and applications set to take over in 2026, the most important takeaway is to think about what panelling works best for your home and what styles you like the most as that’s the best panelling for you.

Charlie at Naturewall concludes, ‘The biggest shift we’re seeing is towards individuality and expression. Rather than one dominant ‘look’, panelling is now being layered into spaces alongside colour, art and furniture choices.’