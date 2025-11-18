I've uncovered the bedding iconic 5-star hotel Claridge's uses – this is how to recreate the luxury feel for just £55
And it's all thanks to this bestselling M&S bedding
When it comes to upgrading your sleep setup or impressing guests this festive hosting season, it pays to take tips from the experts. As such, I've uncovered the bedding that iconic luxury hotel Claridge's uses in its 5-star hotel rooms.
And, although this hotel-quality bedding does come with a fairly hefty price tag, I've also found a way to recreate the luxury hotel experience at home for far less. All thanks to good old M&S.
Yep, although the duvet Claridges uses on its beds will set you back upwards of £165, thanks to Marks & Spencer's Duck Feather & Down Duvet, there's a way to recreate a luxury hotel experience at home from just £55.
In the past century, Claridge's hotel has become a national landmark, with a reputation for being *the* place to indulge in a luxurious night away from home. Regularly frequented by the rich and famous, a one-night stay at Claridge's hotel costs from around £800 to £3,500 per night for a room.
Naturally, a luxury hotel room equals luxury bedding, with Claridge's choosing to use the Tiele Savoy Feather and Down Duvet on its beds.
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've tested a whole host of the best duvets on the market, including multiple feather and down options, and I can attest to the fact that this duvet fill is the ideal choice if you're after a touch of luxury.
A feather and down duvet is light, fluffy, and airy, and a good quality option really does feel like curling up under a cloud when bedtime rolls around.
This type of duvet filling is also super insulating, so it's a great option for cold sleepers. Because it's so squishy and malleable, feathers and down are also perfect for tucking in around your body to keep out any cool draughts, so it's a great choice for winter.
The main downside of a feather and down duvet is its price. The Tiele duvet Claridge's uses starts at £165 for a double, and £195 for a king-size. However, thankfully, good old M&S has a way to achieve this luxury hotel feel for a lot less.
The Tiele Savoy Feather and Down Duvet is a mix of 70% duck feather and 30% duck down, and comes in either a 10.5 tog or 4.5 tog warmth level.
In contrast, the Marks & Spencer Duck Feather & Down Duvet offers a 85% duck feather and 15% duck down mix. That means it's not quite as light, and not quite as squishy, but I think it still does a great job of adding a touch of luxury to the bed, and prices start at just £55 for a double.
You also get more warmth options, with this M&S feather and down duvet available in a 7.5, 10.5, and 13.5 tog, plus an all-seasons option.
And, with over 2000 5-star reviews across all tog options, Marks & Spencer's shoppers certainly seem to be convinced this budget-friendly feather and down duvet is a winner.
As one 5-star reviewer of the M&S Duck Feather & Down Duvet says, 'this duvet is brilliant, it is so comfortable; light but warm'. 'Keeps you nice and warm without being too heavy,' agrees another happy owner.
'Once you’ve had a feather duvet, you can’t go back,' shares a third Marks & Spencer reviewer, 'I love it'.
If you're looking to recreate a 5-star hotel sleep experience at home, I'm all for taking tips from Claridge's. However, if you're on a budget, I think this affordable M&S feather and down duvet is definitely the way to do it.
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
