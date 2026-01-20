There's one M&S bedding set that's flying off the shelves this January, and thanks to its calm and comforting vibes, it's very easy to see why.

I fell in love with this timeless Pure Brushed Cotton Striped Bedding Set the first time I saw it, and it seems I'm not alone. Two out of the four colourways are already sold out, and happy M&S owners are rating it five stars online.

What's more, it's currently on sale, meaning prices now start from just £15.60 for the duvet and matching pillowcase set. That's amazing value for money, and even more proof that M&S is one of the best places to buy bedding.

Why has this bedding set caught my eye? Firstly, its cosy brushed cotton fabric is super soft and snuggly. Brushed cotton is cotton that has been... yep, brushed... to make the fibres feel fleecy and tactile, and that makes it the perfect comforting material to cosy up under during the coldest months of the year.

'It is so soft,' confirms one 5-star reviewer on the M&S website, 'even in winter, it feels so warm with no need for an electric blanket on the coldest of nights.'

Second, it's not just the fabric that feels comforting to the touch. To my mind, its striped weave also *looks* comforting. The regularity of stripes is known to calm a busy mind – exactly the kind of bedding we want waiting for us in the bedroom to help our mind relax and our nervous system wind down before sleep – but there's also something very nostalgic about these timeless pinstripes.

(Image credit: M&S)

If 2026 bedroom trends have taught me anything, it's that this year we're all looking to our bedrooms to become an oasis of comfort and grounding in an uncertain world. Those nostalgic stripes hark back to simpler times, and offer the grounding and cocooning feel we're all craving from our bedrooms this year.

Third, this bedding set also reflects many of the key bedding trends of 2026. This is the year of earthy, natural colours. Think warm whites, muddy greens, earthy terracotta, and colour palettes inspired by the natural world. The four colourways of the M&S Pure Brushed Cotton Striped Bedding Set sum up this year's colour palette perfectly.

Plus, M&S has nailed the mix-and-match vibes of bedding in 2026. Cold and impersonal matchy-matchy looks are out, and layered, personal, relaxed-look bedding that gives a bedroom warmth and character is in. The fact that this duvet cover is reversible instantly makes a bed look effortlessly well-styled.

(Image credit: M&S)

Really, the only downside is how quickly this fantastic value bedding set is selling out. So if it gives you the same warm and cosy glow it gives me, you'll need to move fast to secure your own snuggly winter bedding before it's sold out.

That said, if you don't manage to score the M&S Pure Brushed Cotton Striped Bedding Set in time and don't want to wait until it's restocked, I've rounded up a few alternative options below.