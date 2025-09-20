'It's warmer, fluffier, and softer' – experts reveal whether a duck or goose down duvet is the better buy

A feather and down duvet is arguably one of the most luxurious items of bedding you can buy.

However, do a little digging and you'll soon discover not all feathers and down are created equal. For a start, there are many different types of feathers and down, with the two key contenders being duck feather and down, and goose feather and down.

So, what's the difference between the two, and most importantly, which is better, duck down or goose down bedding?

As a bedding expert who's slept under some of the best duvets on the market – including duvets with all sorts of feather and down combinations – I'm here to explain all.

(Image credit: James French)

What's the difference between duck and goose down bedding?

First up, let's explain what feather and down filling mean. Feathers are probably self-explanatory; they're the outer layer of a bird's plumage.

Down is the finer, fluffier layer that sits closer to the bird's body and is cleverly designed to keep the bird warm and cosy.

In terms of bedding, down is a super lightweight insulating layer that can also keep humans warm whilst creating a soft and squishy duvet. Feathers are also lightweight, but a little firmer, and offer bedding structure.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As may be obvious, the key difference between duck and goose down bedding is the type of bird the fibres come from. Duck feather and down is plucked from ducks, and goose feather and down is plucked from geese.

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Mark Scott)

What is better, a duck down or goose down duvet?

So, now we know the difference between duck down and goose down, but which is better when it comes to the best filling for a duvet?

‘One of the main differences between duck and goose down bedding is the size of the feather clusters,’ says Josie Towells, senior bedding buyer at DUSK. ‘Goose down clusters are typically larger than duck down, meaning they can trap more air and offer better insulation.’

This is sometimes referred to as goose down having a higher 'fill power' than duck down in the sleep industry.

‘Essentially, geese are bigger so they have larger down feathers (plumules),’ agree Emily and Jonathan Attwood, founders of luxury feather and down bedding brand scooms. ‘These wispy spherical structures of goose down trap more air, making it warmer, fluffier and just that bit softer, as well as more resilient.’

(Image credit: DUSK)

In practical terms, that means a goose-down duvet will feel lighter than a duck-down equivalent, while still offering the same level of cosiness. 'As the clusters are larger, you need fewer feathers for the same amount of warmth, making a goose down duvet feel lighter than a duck down duvet,’ confirms Josie from DUSK.

So if you want a light, airy, and cloud-like duvet that will still offer brilliant insulation, goose feather and down is better than duck feather and down. However, some of us prefer a slightly heavier duvet, in which case duck feather might be the best bet for you.

And, of course, there's also price to take into consideration. Because goose feather and down bedding is generally considered 'better', that means it can be a lot more expensive to buy than duck feather and down.

‘If you’re sticking to a stricter budget, then duck down is a great, affordable option for a warm duvet,’ says DUSK’s Josie. ‘However, if you have a little more to spend, a goose down duvet will offer warmth yet still be very lightweight.’

(Image credit: Image credit: Scooms)

It's also worth mentioning that the ratio of feathers to down will also affect the cost of a duvet, regardless of the type of feathers used. Affordable feather and down duvets tend to have a higher ratio of feathers and less down. Whereas premium duvets have a higher down content and fewer feathers.

Budget-friendly duck M&S Duck Feather & Down Duvet £34.50 at Marks and Spencer UK This is the best duck feather and down duvet I've tested, and the good news is it's very budget-friendly. The use of smaller duck feathers and the higher feather content (85% duck feathers and 15% duck down) means this duvet isn't as light, airy, squashy, or luxurious as a high-end goose down duvet, but it's still insulating and has a nice drape on the bed. Luxury goose scooms Hungarian Goose Down Duvet £240 at Scooms Alternatively, if you can afford to splash out on a top quality duvet, scooms 90% Hungarian goose down and 10% goose feather duvet is one of the best feather and down duvets I've tested. It's definitely an investment, but it adds a real sense of luxury to the bed and feels as soft and light as a cloud. I now sleep under it every night.

PRODUCTS

FAQs

Is goose down warmer than duck down?

If you pitched 10 grams of goose down against 10 grams of duck down to see which was warmer, then, yes, goose down would be the warmest.

However, in the world of duvets TOG ratings are used to measure warmth – so a 10 TOG duck down duvet is going to be just as warm as a 10 TOG goose down duvet.

The difference is that more duck feathers will be needed to achieve that TOG rating, so a duck down duvet will be heavier than the equivalent TOG goose down duvet.

Why is goose down more expensive than duck down?

Goose down is more expensive than duck down because, as we've established, goose down is superior to duck down in terms of its fill power. Because it performs better than duck down, suppliers can charge a premium for it, and this cost gets passed on from the bedding manufacturer to us, the consumer.

(Image credit: The Fine Bedding Company)

Does duck down smell more than goose down?

‘Typically, duck down does have a stronger smell than goose down due to the oils in the feathers and what ducks eat,' explains Josie from DUSK. However, this doesn't mean your duvet should smell.

'Steps are taken during production to minimise this as much as possible,’ says Josie. ‘You can also reduce any odour by washing and airing out the product before you use it.’ When it comes to how to wash a duvet, just remember to make sure it's bone dry before putting it back on your bed; otherwise, damp feathers can smell.

‘Duck down can have a slightly stronger natural odour than goose down, particularly in lower quality products or where the down hasn’t been washed and processed thoroughly,’ agrees Danielle Mason, head of product development at The Fine Bedding Company.

However, Danielle confirms that ‘in premium products, the down is meticulously cleaned and processed to remove odours, so this shouldn’t be an issue.’