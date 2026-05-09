If you're like me and have a bedroom that's more bijou than bountiful, then you may have given up on the dream of having a dressing table in your boudoir.

After all, a dedicated dressing table is only an option if you have the luxury of a spacious sleep setup, right? Those of us with small bedrooms have to make do with balancing on the edge of the bed to get ready in the morning.... don't we?

Not so, as it turns out. At least not if you shop at Dunelm right now. I've just discovered that the brand has launched a fantastic range of compact dressing tables, and even better, prices start at just £89.

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My favourite *has* to be the Dunelm Frankie Striped Compact Dressing Table Set with Mirror and Stool. It's super stylish, super compact, comes with a hidden mirror and a very designer-looking upholstered storage chair included, *and* it's (relatively) affordable.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

Little wonder that means it's already sold out numerous times in its various colourways, but it's currently back in stock in the rust stripe upholstery and ready to be snapped up, if you're quick.

However, if stripes aren't your thing, there are also plenty more great slimline and small footprint dressing tables available at Dunelm right now, including pretty fluted designs and natural wood options. I've rounded up my top picks below.

Shop Dunelm's small dressing tables

I've scoured the high street in my hunt for a small dressing table, and whilst some retailers have the odd option (I'll add some of my favourites below) I haven't found anywhere that has the same range of options as Dunelm.