I live in a tiny 22 sqm studio flat – these are the 9 things I did to make it feel bigger than it is

Last year, I moved into a 22 sqm studio flat which I regularly refer to as ‘my shoebox’. Since it’s so tiny, I have to be very careful with everything I bring into the space, from the colours I incorporate to the furniture I invest in. So keeping that in mind, this is what I did in my studio to make it feel bigger than it is.

A few months ago, I revealed how I faked a living room in my studio and created the ultimate small ‘living room’ in my space – it truly doesn’t get much smaller than this. And some of the things and tools on this list below are exactly what’s allowed me to create a ‘living area’ that’s to an extent separate from my ‘sleeping area’.

It’s certainly a small space but since I currently live alone (and I’m pretty small myself), I’ve made it work for me. This is how.

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(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

1. Zoning

As already mentioned, I’ve created different ‘areas’ within my flat - which can also be referred to as zones - that serve different purposes. That’s how I’ve been able to fake a ‘living room’ in my space. But I also have a little dining nook and a sleeping zone.

The way that I’ve achieved this is by strategically arranging furniture - like the middle section of my modular sofa turned into a chair facing the sofa and the back of it separating the living area from the dining one - and by placing a rug down. Rugs are great tools for zoning a space like an open-plan living room.

2. Sticking with white walls

In all honesty, my decision to keep the walls white was both strategic and out of laziness. Since one of the walls was covered in the most horrendous black (!) wallpaper, I already had to paint that one and didn’t particularly fancy doing any more of that. As it’s a studio, it’s a continuous space without separation so I’d have to repaint it in its entirety.

The white walls, painted in Dulux’s White Mist, available at Amazon, beautifully reflect the natural light that the flat receives, owing to its big south-facing windows, and visually expands it. And given the south orientation, the White Mist paint shade with a slight grey undertone is the best white paint for it.

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