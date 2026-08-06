I work from home and didn't want my desk to always be on show – this IKEA buy transformed my set-up, it folds from sleek bookcase to spacious workspace in seconds

Everyone knows and loves IKEA’s BILLY Bookcase. The simple yet versatile buy is a cult classic for good reason. But did you know there are other versions of this fan-favourite available, including a clever design that has a foldable desk stashed inside it?

If you had no idea that you didn't need an IKEA hack to turn your BILLY Bookcase into a desk, don’t worry. I’ll be the first to admit that I didn’t realise quite how extensive IKEA’s BILLY series is, until I stumbled across the BILLY Bookcase with a foldable table while searching for clever ways to create the perfect workspace at home.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maddie Balcombe)

At the start of the year, I relocated to move in with my partner. With the relocation came a lot more days spent working from home, as travelling to my office is now not as accessible as it once was.

Latest Videos From Ideal Home Watch full video here:

It’s just the two of us at home, so we have the luxury of using the spare bedroom as a dedicated home office space. This meant my ‘WFH’ set up used to be a dream – I had my own productive space, with the ability to shut the door on my working environment once the day was done.

However, when my partner recently accepted a new remote-based job, we suddenly found ourselves scrambling for a solution that meant we would both be able to comfortably work from home, without compromising our style.

Given that I spend all day reading and writing about home decor and clever storage solutions for small spaces , I really didn’t want our new desk to always be on show. And I wanted to avoid (as much as possible) turning existing living areas into makeshift offices.

So, rather than settling on the obvious – like both trying to cram into the existing office room, or setting up our screens on the kitchen table – we stumbled across the multifunctional buy from IKEA that has levelled up our work from home days.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future PLC / Maddie Balcombe)

On first glance, this version of the BILLY bookcase looks just like a slightly smaller version of the original. But, with a simple pull of the bottom two drawers, it quickly transforms from a handy storage unit to a spacious desk. This means I can enjoy the pleasure of a comfortable workspace, without the need to always have a desk set up.

The three shelves on the unit are deep and durable enough to house a number of knick-knacks – from books and candles, to blankets and flowers. I have my bookcase set up in the corner of my living room, and it’s filled what was an empty space with homely decor and visual interest.

Then, when the working day begins, the drawers extend out into a desk that is plenty big enough for my day-to-day tasks. The gap for a chair is roomy enough for a proper office chair – although I use one similar to this from IKEA , because it’s easier to store out of sight and just as comfortable. Plus, there is plenty of space to run an extension lead underneath for access to any wires, chargers or cables you might need.

IKEA Billy Bookcase With Foldable Table - White 80x33/112x106 Cm £150 at ikea.com

The BILLY desk comes equipped with wheels, to make the transition from shelving to workspace as seamless as possible. On the IKEA site, you’ll see the wheels facing outwards. However, we assembled ours with the wheels on the other side. This means that when the desk is folded away, the wheels disappear with it, so you’d never know it’s anything more than just a bookshelf. And the best part is, the desk still pulls out without any trouble at all.

There are still many ways that I want to transform my BILLY desk. For instance, I need to find a clever way to hide the wires in my home office , and I’m on the hunt for a bold print to hang above the unit. But, on the whole it’s done the hard work for me and completely upgraded the way my partner and I can work from home.

And, it’s not just limited to home workspace environments either. This variation of the BILLY would work well with children’s small bedroom ideas , or as a craft table for hobby enthusiasts. No matter how you use and style it, it’s a hidden gem that I just can’t get enough of.

Smart work from home accessories

Streamline your WFH set up even further with these smart buys.

Stackers Stackers Desk in a Box £120 at John Lewis This desk in a box has compartments for all your desk supplies, and then folds up into a pretty box to pop on a shelf at the end of the day. Dunelm Olive Desktop Organiser With Whiteboard £4 at Dunelm Keep all your bits and bobs contained with a handy white board for reminders with this desktop organiser. Dunelm Pack of 3 Magnetic Cable Organisers £1.50 at Dunelm Keep all your cables in order with these handy organisers that attach to your desk.

View at idealhome.co.uk If you enjoyed reading this, sign up for the Ideal Home newsletter for all the latest home decor trends and inspiration delivered straight to your inbox