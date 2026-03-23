I spied Dunelm's Frankie Striped Compact Dressing Table Set with Mirror and Stool priced at £399 back in December when it sold out in a matter of days. I've been waiting ever since for it to come back into stock, and it's finally landed in two new on-trend striped colourways.

If, like me, you've been looking for a glamorous dressing table that is small bedroom compatible, you'll probably have come across Urban Outfitters Jane Vanity and Chair. The chic upholstered dressing table, which includes a neat nesting chair and a flip-up mirror top, is a staple of some of the most stylish bedrooms on social media. It might have a history of selling out, but the £899 price tag has always put me off investing.

Then, along came Dunelm's version; it delivered the same savvy space-saving design and glamorous upholstered finish for under £400. Not to mention it actually hides twice as much storage as the Urban Outfitters version.

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Dunelm Frankie Striped Compact Dressing Table Set With Mirror and Stool £399 at Dunelm The Dunelm version is available in two stripe patterns, and a natural boucle finish. Both the table and chair hide additional storage. Urban Outfitters Jane Vanity and Chair £899 at Urban Outfitters The Urban Outfitters version has a more rounded shape and is available in a range of colours gorgeous colours including green, pink and blue.

The Dunelm compact dressing table was originally launched only in olive green velvet. This sold out before Christmas and has yet to be restocked. However, Dunelm has reintroduced the dressing table in a pretty olive green stripe, a caramel boucle stripe, and ivory boucle. If you are a fan of the Beatrice snuggle chair, then you'll adore the striped versions.

This is one of the best dressing table ideas I've come across for a tiny bedroom. It looks like a round side table with upholstered sides and a wooden top when not in use. When it's time to get ready, the dressing table chair pulls out, and the top flips up to reveal a mirror and a hidden space for beauty products.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

The best part about this dressing table is the chair. It has a proper back and a hidden compartment under the chair seat for storing a hair dryer, your straighters and other beauty tools.

The Dunelm compact dressing table is made out of polyester and plywood. In contrast, the more expensive Urban Outfitters version is made out of mango wood and has a more rounded shape. Otherwise, they look incredibly similar.

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The Dunelm version is a cracking price for a table and chair in one double-whammy. As I said, I've already seen the olive green version sell out, and the striped ones are proving popular, so I'd snap one up while you can.

The compact dressing table in caramel boucle. (Image credit: Dunelm)

Alternative small space dressing tables

If you're looking for a space-saving dressing table but are not sure about the Dunelm one, here are three others I've had my eye on.

La Redoute Latti Ash and Ash Veneer Dressing Table With 2 Drawers If you prefer a more traditional-looking dressing table this sleek number has a tiny footprint but makes the most of it with a mounted mirror and two drawers. There is also plenty of space to tuck a storage stool neatly underneath. DUSK Finley Mango Wood Dressing Table Console - Natural £269 at Dusk.com A console table is a smart way to squeeze in a dressing table if you only have a narrow sliver of space available. This fluted design will look gorgeous with a wall-mounted mirror and a patterned stool tucked under. Next Chalk White Malvern Paint Effect Wardrobe With Vanity Unit and Mirror £675 at Next UK If you're willing to sacrifice a little clothes storage space, this multitasking piece of furniture is a wardrobe and dressing table in one.

Is it time to upgrade your getting ready station?