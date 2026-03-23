Dunelm's sellout compact dressing table is back in stock – it's identical to Urban Outfitters viral £899 space-saving version, but a fraction of the price
Tiny bedrooms rejoice, this is the secret to squeezing in a super glam dressing table and chair
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I spied Dunelm's Frankie Striped Compact Dressing Table Set with Mirror and Stool priced at £399 back in December when it sold out in a matter of days. I've been waiting ever since for it to come back into stock, and it's finally landed in two new on-trend striped colourways.
If, like me, you've been looking for a glamorous dressing table that is small bedroom compatible, you'll probably have come across Urban Outfitters Jane Vanity and Chair. The chic upholstered dressing table, which includes a neat nesting chair and a flip-up mirror top, is a staple of some of the most stylish bedrooms on social media. It might have a history of selling out, but the £899 price tag has always put me off investing.
Then, along came Dunelm's version; it delivered the same savvy space-saving design and glamorous upholstered finish for under £400. Not to mention it actually hides twice as much storage as the Urban Outfitters version.Article continues below
The Dunelm compact dressing table was originally launched only in olive green velvet. This sold out before Christmas and has yet to be restocked. However, Dunelm has reintroduced the dressing table in a pretty olive green stripe, a caramel boucle stripe, and ivory boucle. If you are a fan of the Beatrice snuggle chair, then you'll adore the striped versions.
This is one of the best dressing table ideas I've come across for a tiny bedroom. It looks like a round side table with upholstered sides and a wooden top when not in use. When it's time to get ready, the dressing table chair pulls out, and the top flips up to reveal a mirror and a hidden space for beauty products.
The best part about this dressing table is the chair. It has a proper back and a hidden compartment under the chair seat for storing a hair dryer, your straighters and other beauty tools.
The Dunelm compact dressing table is made out of polyester and plywood. In contrast, the more expensive Urban Outfitters version is made out of mango wood and has a more rounded shape. Otherwise, they look incredibly similar.
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The Dunelm version is a cracking price for a table and chair in one double-whammy. As I said, I've already seen the olive green version sell out, and the striped ones are proving popular, so I'd snap one up while you can.
Alternative small space dressing tables
If you're looking for a space-saving dressing table but are not sure about the Dunelm one, here are three others I've had my eye on.
Is it time to upgrade your getting ready station?
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.