IKEA’s sleek new outdoor coffee table offers a simple solution for small space hosting – and it's less than £30

When it comes to choosing outdoor furniture, sometimes the most unassuming designs can end up being the best choices for your space. This is especially true when it comes to shopping for small garden ideas .

If space is at a premium, your furniture should not just be pretty, but practical too, with smart design features that make the piece work for your space rather than against it. And IKEA's new outdoor coffee table ticks each of these boxes and more.

Unlike traditional garden coffee tables , which are intended to sit still in one place, IKEA’s new launch is designed to be moved. With slim legs that extend up into top handles, you can move the lightweight frame around your garden, patio or balcony with ease, transforming how you use your space this summer.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

IKEA MÅbÄrsskÄr Coffee Table - Outdoor Indoor/white 61x41 Cm £29 at ikea.com

If there’s one thing this summer has shown us already, it’s that IKEA is leading the way in innovative, space-saving garden furniture. From compact garden cabinets to hidden storage seating options, the retailer is making it easier than ever to enjoy the sunshine when space is limited. The MÅBÄRSSKÄR coffee table is no exception to this rule, and I think it might just be one of my favourite launches yet.

At first glance, this coffee table looks unassuming with its sleek white finish and small top tray. However, at a closer look, it’s an innovative and affordable addition to every small garden. And the table’s lightweight portable design makes it easier than ever to host when space is a little tight.

If you are limited to a small balcony or patio this summer, you’ll be familiar with the feeling of wishing you could free up space at the click of your fingers. And with this table from IKEA, it’s pretty much that easy.

(Image credit: IKEA)

When you find yourself needing an additional surface while hosting, you can easily pick the table up and place it down wherever you like. Then, when it’s no longer required, you can simply move it out of the way using the slick handles at the top of the table.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The table’s tray is chic too, with a thoughtful design that’s small enough to not overwhelm your space, but big enough to accommodate everything from drinks and nibbles to games and outdoor lamps. Plus, whether you choose to keep it outdoors or store it inside when not in use, its deep setting and curved walls add a modern touch that will suit any scheme.

And that’s not all, the table also features two built-in holes on either side of the tray. These allow rainwater to drain through, without compromising the look or lifespan of the product. The sturdy and durable powder-coated steel surface will require some maintenance to maintain appearances though, but a quick wipe down with warm soapy water after use should do the trick.

(Image credit: IKEA)

Garden coffee tables aren’t new, but this one is a guaranteed game-changer this al fresco season. Whether you carry it in and out of the house to replenish and serve drinks and snacks, or just use it as a temporary table when visitors arrive, it’s a smart solution when hosting in small spaces this summer.

And, for only £29, I predict it’ll fly off the shelves. So be quick if you want to get your hands on this nifty piece of garden furniture.

Shop similar

If you missed out on IKEA's portable coffee table, here's some more smart tables to add to your wish list.