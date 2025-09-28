Autumn is rolling in fast, and, if, like me, you're not a fan of the return to darker mornings and cold, wintry nights, then hurkle-durkle is the sleep hack you'll definitely want on your radar.

Why? Because hurkle-durkle isn't just a fun phrase to say out loud. Sleep experts say that this old Scottish term can be a great mood-booster in the gloomier months of the year, potentially making it easier to get out of bed on dark mornings and having a positive impact if you're looking for ways to sleep better.

So what exactly is hurkle-durkle? It's a 200-year-old Scottish term meaning ‘to lie in bed or lounge about when one should be up and about’ according to the Scottish National Dictionary. And sleep experts say that hurkle-durkling is just as relevant today as it was all those centuries ago, if not more so.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

What is hurkle durkle?

So, we know what the term hurkle-durkle meant to the old Scots back in the 1800s, but how does hurkle-durkle translate to our modern age? And more importantly, should we all be hurkle-durkling with abandon this autumn?!

'Hurkle durkling is that cosy, half-awake, half-asleep state where you linger in bed when you first wake up,' explains sleep expert, Sammy Margo, from Dreams, 'and it can help your body ease into the day more gently.'

As someone who is definitely *not* a morning person, I feel like I'm a natural hurkle-durkler. For me, there's nothing worse than being jolted from my sleep by my alarm clock and having to jump straight out of bed. It feels like a jarring start to the day, so I'm all in favour of a more gentle wake-up process.

But do our sleep experts agree that hurkle-durkle is a good idea? After all, we've probably all had the up-and-at-'em mantra drilled into us at some point. Could a more leisurely start to the day have benefits?

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Davide Lovatti)

Benefits of hurkle-durkle

'Are there any benefits to hurkle-durkling? Yes, there can be,' says Sammy. 'That little window of rest can support stress reduction, boost creativity, and allow your brain to drift, which often helps with problem-solving'

'In fact, research shows that this light sleep stage, known as hypnagogia, is linked to creative thinking because your brain is more able to make unusual connections.'

'Hurkle-durkling can be a great comfort and mood booster, especially when it’s cold and wet outside,' agrees Sam Sadighi, sleep expert at Get Laid Beds. 'A few cosy minutes where you’re gently waking and enjoying the moment before starting the day is no bad thing.'

'Hurkle durkling is also a way of giving yourself permission to slow down,' explains Sammy, and in our fast-paced modern lives, building segments of mindful slowness into our routine 'can improve our relationship with sleep and rest overall.'

'Hurkle-durkle can boost wellbeing by giving you a cosy, mindful pause before the day begins,' agrees Sam. And at a time of the year when seasonal affective disorder and low mood caused by low light levels can affect many of us, a little extra wellbeing boost is a very welcome thing.

(Image credit: DOUGLAS GIBB PHOTOGRAPHY)

Disadvantages of hurkle-durkle

However, our sleep experts do offer some caution around hurkle-durkle. It turns out, there are ways to hurkle-durkle right, and ways to hurkle-durkle wrong.

'The key is balance,' explains Sammy. 'While the occasional hurkle-durkle can be nourishing, staying in bed too long or repeatedly drifting back into sleep can confuse your internal body clock. This can leave you feeling groggy, and it may make it harder to fall asleep at your regular bedtime.'

'As a guide, keeping your hurkle-durkle to around 15–20 minutes is ideal. That gives your body the chance to linger in that restful state without slipping back into a deeper sleep stage, which is what leads to morning fog and disruption to your natural rhythm.'

'Most importantly, try to use hurkle-durkling with purpose by treating it as a short, soothing pause between sleep and wake rather than a way of avoiding the day,' advises Sammy. 'That will allow hurkle-durkle to support your sleep routine instead of disrupting it.'

(Image credit: Cristogatin)

As Sam Sadighi explains, we also want to make sure that our brains still 'make the connection that our beds are for sleep, rather than just lounging.'

'Sleep experts generally recommend keeping the bed primarily for sleep, sex, or when you’re unwell,' explains Naturalmat’s resident sleep expert, Christabel Majendie. 'This reinforces the connection in the brain between your bed and rest.'

'You want the bed to signify sleep, not wakefulness, so I would say hurkle-durkling is fine in the bedroom, as long as it’s in a separate space from the bed. This could be a sofa, a comfortable chair, or even a cozy spot on the floor with cushions or bean bags,' suggests Christabel.

Top tips for hurkle-durkling

Considering giving hurkle-durkle a try? Then our sleep experts (and myself, as I now consider myself a pro hurkle-durkler) have some top tips for setting the scene for a successful slow morning.

'To hurkle-durkle well, start with the basics of good sleep,' says Sammy. 'A supportive mattress and breathable bedding will keep you comfortable without overheating.'

Yep, if your mattress is uncomfortable, then you certainly won't want to be lingering in bed, so one of the best mattresses for your sleep comfort is essential. There are also a few other additions that can make an autumn hurkle-durkle a little more enjoyable.

Personally, I'm definitely convinced by hurkle-durkling's benefits.

I'm all for waking up gently in the morning and spending ten minutes or so 'coming to' before I get out of bed, I just didn't know I'd been following a more than 200-year-old Scottish tradition in doing so.