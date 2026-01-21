We may only be a few weeks into 2026, but forget bow motifs, this year croissant-themed home decor is a big trend for the year. The latest to hop on this food-themed train is Next with their charming Natural Croissant Tufted Brushed Duvet Cover And Pillowcase Set (from £40) .

Food-themed decor is predicted to be a big home decor trend , and croissants are already taking off in 2026. But while most brands have opted for soft pastel colour palettes of pink and blue, Next is catering to more minimalist tastes.

This brushed cotton bedding set features a pretty tufted coffee and croissant print in neutral shades that create a cosy and inviting look. Here’s why I think it’s a great way to embrace the trend.

Next Natural Croissant Tufted Brushed Duvet Cover and Pillowcase Set From £40 at Next Cute, cosy and inviting, who wouldn't want to wake up to this bedding set?

As much as I appreciate fresh, white bedding, I do believe that printed and colourful bedding sets are an excellent way to show off your personality without making any permanent changes. It’s a great opportunity to try out different microtrends, styles, patterns and colours without spending a fortune, and without requiring a tool kit to fix if you don’t like the result. Not to mention, the best places to buy bedding all have a range of bold prints and colours to choose from if you’re feeling adventurous.

So, if you’ve been left charmed by the croissant homeware trend, investing in a bedding set is an easy, non-permanent way to embrace it. And Next is my favourite.

With soft, white tufted croissants and coffee cups on a beige brushed cotton backdrop, this neutral bedding set is subtle yet not boring. It’s made from 100% brushed cotton, so you can expect it to feel extra cosy, especially during the winter months. The only issue I have with brushed cotton is that it can make it more difficult to get out of bed on chilly mornings!

Croissant-themed homeware is trending: ‘Because it bridges high design and warm, comforting aesthetics,' says Stuart Murray, interior design expert and founder of Retrovintage . 'Soft, scalloped curves echo classic mid‑century silhouettes, so the form already feels familiar rather than gimmicky. The palette sits in the butter yellow to cream and caramel family, which also slips straight into the toasted neutrals many homes are using now. It dovetails with café‑core and the growth of coffee corners at home.'

‘What drives its popularity is a cluster of current behaviours converging at once. The ‘little treat’ mindset makes small, design‑led objects feel justifiable, and croissant pieces sit at a friendly price point across retailers. Social platforms reward recognisable, photogenic shapes, so croissant candles and pillows spread fast, a pattern echoed in recent search interest and in Pinterest’s playful kitchen forecasts.’

As well as bedding, I’ve also seen croissant plates, cushions and even a doorstop (also courtesy of Next). Here are a few more ways to embrace the trend.

Next Natural 43 X 43cm Embroidered Croissant Cushion £18 at Next This embroidered cushion is so pretty. It's proof that bows and croissants compliment each other perfectly. Next Natural Velvet Croissant Doorstop £18 at Next If you're in the market for something a little more playful, this croissant door stop is just the ticket. East End Prints East End Prints White Coffee and Croissant Beige Blush by Kartika Paramita From £50 at Next Brighten up your walls with this croissant and coffee print. It's an ideal choice for your kitchen or breakfast nook.

If coffee and croissants are part of your morning ritual, this is the duvet set for you.