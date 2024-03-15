'This may be the most beautiful piece of cookware I've ever seen' – Instagram fans rave over Le Creuset's newest launch

Le Creuset is undeniably one of our favourite luxury cookware brands and time and time again they never fail to deliver in supplying us with the cutest and on-trend spins of their classics. Well, they're yet again bringing style to the forefront with their latest release, the Petal Shallow Casserole, which may or may not top the list of the best cast iron cookware just from looks alone.

This year, we've already had the pleasure of indulging in Le Creuset's new must-have colourways for 2024, comprising a rich and moody red and blue duo which is a nod to the ongoing home decor trend of dopamine decor.

However, Creuset's latest launch has brought us right back to embracing the traditional motifs of springtime: light pastels and flowers – and it's utterly stunning.

(Image credit: Le Creuset)

Inspired by the French Anemone Flower, the realistic and delicate petal relief on the lid of the brand's new versatile braiser not only showcases the exceptional craftsmanship of Le Creuset cookware (which we know and love here at Ideal Home) but is also guaranteed to be a showstopper piece during your next springtime dinner party.

Cast Iron Petal Shallow Casserole Check Amazon £295 at Le Creuset Sporting a design inspired by the French Anemone Flower, this shallow casserole is a must this springtime. Loop handles ensure a secure grip, while the signature knob in the centre of the petals is not only a stylish touch but also oven-safe up to 260°C. Available in Shell Pink or Meringue, there's one to suit whatever your taste may be.

The casserole is available in the much-loved Shell Pink and classic Meringue colourways, with silver and gold hardware, respectively – perfect to mix and match with to suit whatever your kitchen colour scheme is. Although the Meringue is a timeless choice, we have to admit that the Shell Pink colourway instantly caught our attention.

Paired with the currently viral flower plate trend, we're certain this is a duo that is sure to take centre stage among the prettiest spring tablescapes.

Better yet, fans are just as obsessed over it as we are. Thousands of fans took to Instagram to share their excitement over the new floral cookware dish, filling Le Creuset's comment section with some of the most relatable responses we've laid eyes on.

A post shared by Le Creuset UK (@lecreusetuk) A photo posted by on

'I feel like my life would be complete if I had one. I'm not sure if I'm exaggerating or not,' writes one. Another says, 'I actually gasped at its beauty.... GASPED!!!!' The last comment to catch our eyes reads, 'This may be the most beautiful piece of cookware I've ever seen.' To those reactions, we can do nothing but wholeheartedly agree.

Le Creuset, you really have done it again.