‘Your home smells so good’ compliments are directly linked to this scent secret – it’s what the pros use to make a space smell gorgeous

A beautifully scented home can have a number of benefits. From relieving stress to creating a more welcoming atmosphere for you and your guests, scenting your home should never be ignored. And I’ve just found an aromatherapist's secret weapon when it comes to diffusing scent beautifully - a crystal diffuser (£16.69 at Amazon) .

The best reed diffusers can serve as a base for your home’s scent, diffusing fragrance over several weeks to keep your home smelling gorgeous at all times. And of course, for added scent boosts, we all know to light one of the best scented candles .

However, if you’re looking to take your scentscaping to the next level, using a crystal or rock diffuser is the choice of the pros. Crystal diffusers release scent slowly, rather than in quick bursts as you get with an electric diffuser. Plus, they look beautiful, too.

(Image credit: Airy)

Don’t get me wrong, I love an electric diffuser, such as the cult NEOM diffuser (which is currently on sale for £109 at NEOM) . Releasing a beautiful scent in strong bursts, it’s a great, safe and eco-friendly way to make your home smell good .

But if you’re looking to use scent to make your home feel more relaxing, a crystal diffuser may be the better choice. This is not to say that crystal diffusers are better than electric - they’re both beneficial in their own way. But, crystal diffusers are beloved by wellbeing professionals as the slow release of fragrance can help create a more calming atmosphere compared to electric diffusers.

‘Electric diffusers can be overpowering, especially in smaller spaces. Crystals create a softer, more consistent scent that doesn’t trigger headaches or overwhelm,’ says Shelly Bar , a therapist who specialises in anxiety, emotional regulation, and creating calming home environments for clients.

‘They’re low-maintenance. No electricity, no timers, no water levels. For people already juggling a lot, simplicity is often the biggest benefit. They blend well in calm interiors. Aesthetically, they suit minimalist or neutral homes, adding a natural texture without the noise of wires, lights, or vapour.’

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The simplicity of crystal diffusers is what makes them excellent pieces of home decor , too, and they work well for small spaces. All you need is a small bowl of crystals and a couple of drops of your favourite essential oil - perhaps choose a scent that calms you down .

‘The natural mineral stones absorb a few drops of oil and release it gradually. The scent stays close to the stones, so it feels like part of the space rather than a mist in the air. It behaves more like an element of the room than a device performing a function,’ says Gini Lin, fragrance expert and founder of Airy .

‘Electric diffusers can feel functional or clinical, whereas a crystal diffuser feels more like a sculptural object. It creates a personal radius of scent that people notice when they move closer.

‘It’s the same difference as ceiling light and candlelight, both give light, but only one creates atmosphere. Crystal diffusers work the same way. They please the eyes and the nose at once, and the calm they bring is something people feel rather than consciously notice.’

Navaris Navaris Pink Crystal Himalayan Salt Diffuser £16.69 at Amazon The small crystal diffuser is perfect for your nightstand or small office space. NEOM Wellbeing UK Ceramic Circle Natural Diffuser £6 at Neom Looking for a stocking filler? Spritz this ceramic bauble with your favourite essential oil and it will emit stunning fragrance like a crystal diffuser. Champneys Champneys Himalayan Salts Diffuser £15 at Boots This set comes with a 'Slumber' fragrance oil which smells of relaxing lavender, making this a great choice for unwinding in the bath or getting a good night of sleep.

Would you like to try a crystal diffuser or will you stick by your trusted electric diffuser?