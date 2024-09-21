Dunelm is helping shoppers send gifts to those in need this Christmas - here's how you can get involved and deliver some joy
After all, Christmas is the time for giving
One of our homeware go-to stores Dunelm has launched its annual Delivering Joy initiative for 2024, to make sure no one goes without a gift this Christmas. It's a great cause that you can easily take part in during your next homeware haul.
In the run-up to Christmas, there’s always a lot to do. From looking to buy the best Christmas decorations, coming up with new Christmas tree ideas or even putting together a festive checklist to get ready for the big day, a lot of planning goes into making Christmas special.
But this isn’t the case for everyone - which is why Dunelm are urging us to get involved in Delivering Joy, an initiative pledging gifts to those most in need. Getting involved couldn't be more simple, shoppers can pick up a gift card from their local Dunelm store which has a gift request from local schools, care homes, refuges and charities. All you need to do is bring back the card and gift, and Dunelm will ensure it arrives in time for Christmas.
Delivering Joy 2024
Over the past four years, Dunelm has delivered over a quarter of a million gifts via Delivering Joy and this year, they hope to deliver even more.
Each store has partnered with a local charity or community initiative such as local schools, refuges and care homes, who then provide a wishlist of gifts. From this, gift tags are created and hung on a Christmas tree in every store where customers can collect them.
The cards include the recipient’s gender, age and choice of gift, you can then choose the gift you want to buy. All you have to ensure is you return your gift to the store before the date on the tag - Dunelm will do the rest. What’s more, gifts can be purchased from any retailer, not just Dunelm.
Requests have already been rolling in, with many asking for winter essentials such as tea bags, blankets, chocolate and toys for the little ones.
‘Each year, we are amazed by the generosity of our customers and colleagues who come together to make a real difference in their local communities,’ said Amanda Cox, People and Stores Director at Dunelm.
‘This initiative has become a powerful reminder that even small acts of kindness can make a significant difference, especially when so many are feeling the ongoing effects of the cost-of-living crisis.
‘We’re grateful to our customers and colleagues for their continued support in helping us spread a little joy to those who need it most this Christmas.'
If you do decide to purchase a gift from Dunlem to donate to the scheme, there are plenty of lovely items that will fit the bill.
I personally love their Teddy Bear Throws (£10). They're soft and cosy - perfect for snuggling up over winter. Dunelm also has a lot of choices for kids - Merry the Mince Pie (£5) makes a wonderful Christmas companion.
So next time your in store, why not pick up a gift tag and make someone's Christmas a little more special.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
