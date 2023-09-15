Get your Christmas gifts sorted early with help from Dawn O'Porter and Etsy – but you'll have to act fast
Don’t give throwaway Christmas gifts just for the sake of it – enlist the help of Dawn O’Porter and Etsy instead
As we’re well and truly entering autumn, we can’t help but start thinking about Christmas too. Especially Christmas gifts and what to get all of our family members and friends this year. Last minute panic shopping is not fun. And it can result in presents bought and given just for the sake of it with not much thought behind them. That’s exactly what online marketplace for independent sellers Etsy and author Dawn O’Porter aim to combat this festive season.
So if you’re stuck in a rut over what to gift your loved ones and are in need of some Christmas ideas, then this one's for you. Etsy offers a select number of shoppers the opportunity to have a one-on-one consultation with Dawn and with their in-house trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson. That’s one we’d happily jump on!
The consultations will be taking place on the 3rd October. But be quick because online applications close at midnight on Monday 18th September.
Etsy partners with Dawn O’Porter to offer customers one-on-one gift shopping consultations
This initiative comes following Etsy’s market research on the topic of Christmas gifting in the UK which has found that 41% of respondents have lied about liking a present they’d received and 16% have even fallen out with a loved one over a thoughtless gift. Nobody wants that. So why not put some time and effort into choosing the right gift instead?
‘We’ve all been on the receiving end of thoughtless gifts at one time or another and I want to stop us putting presents in the “gift drawer” for someone else,’ says Dawn. ‘I’m excited to be your Christmas elf and get stuck into researching some gorgeous products from small businesses on Etsy. I hope I can help the nation choose gifts that will spread joy - after all, I LOVE SHOPPING.’
Etsy is one of our favourite go-to’s for unique presents. And Etsy shops earn Sarah Jessica Parker’s seal of approval too. And with 24% of the study respondents saying they prefer gifts that support small businesses, it’s really the perfect place to get your Christmas goodies.
‘Choosing what to give your loved ones at Christmas is an important but sometimes difficult decision - because we’re often either spoilt for choice, or completely lacking inspiration. We want to give shoppers a place to start and I can’t wait to deliver these consultations and suggest gifts that are as personal as possible. We’ll be tailoring our gift recommendations to your loved one’s passions and interests, whatever your budget,’ says Dayna at Etsy.
Indeed, whether you’re looking for gifts under £50 or spenny options, the advising duo that is Dawn and Dayna will be able to offer curated Christmas gift ideas for any budget you’re working with.
Just make sure to register by midnight on Monday 18th September here.
