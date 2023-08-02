3 Etsy small businesses that have earned Sarah Jessica Parker's seal of approval

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Following the latest season of HBO Max's Sex And The City spinoff, And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker's influence continues to remind us of her status as 'that girl' – not only in fashion, but in the world of interiors, too.

Plenty of budding home decor trends inspired by Carrie Bradshaw's apartment (cue the 'It Girl' aesthetic have made the rounds, along with countless attempts to give our shoe storage a Carrie-approved makeover). So, at this point, we ought to know that when Sarah Jessica Parker declares a trend forecast, there's no doubt that we'll follow suit.

As this year's judge of the Etsy Design Awards, the iconic SJP has given her stamp of approval to three unique undiscovered home decor designers to watch – and you'd best believe we're all ears.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 winning picks for the Etsy Design Awards 2023

The Etsy Design Awards is a global award program that celebrates the highest-quality items on Etsy while spotlighting diverse sellers from around the world.

At Ideal Home, as much as we love our high-street favourites, we also love taking a step back and browsing through small, independent shops to bring about a bespoke, unique flair to our home decor.

This year's awards were judged by none other than Sarah Jessica Parker, alongside Etsy's resident trend expert, Dayna Isom Johnson.

Out of 150 finalists around the world, three UK designers were championed winners by SJP and were given her stamp of approval, ranging from art to improve your well-being at home, interesting new lighting trends, and even jewellery.

Ifeoluwa Wall Art Illustration – Dorcas Magbadelo View at Etsy Dorcas is the 2023 EDA winner in the Art category. She creates portraits that take up space on the page and are bold in colour and pattern to encourage Black women to take up space in their day-to-day lives. Dorcas wanted to create something soft but powerful. Inspired by Black hair, she wanted the illustration to have a regal quality with the hair crown on her head. Sandcast Signet Ring – Justin Duance View at Etsy Justin is the 2023 EDA winner in the Jewellery category. He embarked on his journey in the world of jewellery in 2000 and what started as a one-person shop evolved into a team of artisans hand-crafting their exquisite pieces. This piece is aptly named for its unique production method, with each ring cast in beach sand, resulting in an organic texture that adds to its allure. Tilt Lamp – Ed Heritage View at Etsy Ed is the 2023 EDA winner in the Lighting category. His design is characterised by the use of simple geometry to form interesting and playful objects to make even the most mundane aspects of life a little more enjoyable. The Tilt Lamp reimagines the traditional lamp switch, inspired by the Japanese concept of Ikigai, which emphasises finding meaning in everyday moments.

'As a judge for this year's Design Awards, I was inspired by the craftsmanship and creativity on display throughout the entire Etsy community,' starts SJP.

'When it came down to selecting the winners, the thing that struck me most – aside from their bold originality – is that you can tell they were created to be used and loved by real people.'

She continues, 'These aren't just wonderfully unique conversation pieces, they're items that were made to be enjoyed every day, to be worn and held, and ultimately to be passed down through generations.'

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'I can't resist a unique piece with a story behind it—and that's where Etsy's creative small businesses really shine,' reiterates SJP. 'The originality and artistry in this community is unmatched.'

And we agree! There's something that feels so special and personal about handcrafted items that are perfect for boosting your mood at home as a form of dopamine decorating, and even tapping into nostalgiacore.

And If Sarah Jessica Parker herself is giving these businesses her stamp of approval, who are we to question her style expertise? We'll be keeping these Etsy artisans on our radar for the next time we decide to give our homes (and ourselves) a well-deserved refresh.