This mirror is currently one of Habitat's most viewed products - it's easy to see why
I can't stop thinking about how to squeeze it into my home
I spend a lot of time as a homes journalist trawling through the latest homeware launches and for the last month I've not been able to stop thinking about this Habitat wavy mirror .
Habitat's wavy full-length mirror has all the good looks and timeless style of a designer piece. But, it comes in at a very reasonable price of £120 - now are you starting to understand why I can't stop thinking about it? It appears I'm not the only adding this mirror to my wishlist of hallway or bedroom mirror ideas as it's currently one of Habitat's most visited product pages with an an 89% day-on-day increase.
The wavy mirror was a silent launch that was easy to miss amidst the brand's massive 60th-anniversary range. The 60th range was filled with design classics celebrating the brand's archives, but in my opinion this wavy mirror is a perfect example of how even today Habitat is still cranking out future design classics.
While this mirror includes the popular wave design that has been a huge home decor trend this year, Habitat has given it a timeless spin with a solid ash wood curvey border. It has a scandi vibe with the frame adding a subtle extra design detail that will work in so many different home schemes.
I'm envisaging it as the perfect finishing touch in a green bedroom idea, or adding texture to a minimalist white living room, casually leaning against a wall behind a houseplant.
Habitat isn't the only place we've seen these wavy wooden mirrors emerging as a bestseller. When I attended the Next spring/summer press show a couple of months ago I also fell in love with a Next large wavy wall mirror that looks very similar to the Habitat version, priced at £110. The Next mirror has already sold out once but is currently back in stock if you're looking for a smaller wavy mirror.
If like me, you love the Habitat wavy mirror but are struggling to find a space in your home to put a full-size mirror the Scandi wavy border has been replicated in a couple of other pieces in the 60th-anniversary range.
There is a small wall mirror priced at £80, or you can forgo the mirror part completely and snap up the Habitat wavy picture frame instead.
But our parting words would be to buy now or regret later.
Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.
