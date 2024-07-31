This mirror is currently one of Habitat's most viewed products - it's easy to see why

I spend a lot of time as a homes journalist trawling through the latest homeware launches and for the last month I've not been able to stop thinking about this Habitat wavy mirror .

Habitat's wavy full-length mirror has all the good looks and timeless style of a designer piece. But, it comes in at a very reasonable price of £120 - now are you starting to understand why I can't stop thinking about it? It appears I'm not the only adding this mirror to my wishlist of hallway or bedroom mirror ideas as it's currently one of Habitat's most visited product pages with an an 89% day-on-day increase.

Wavy full-length mirror £120 at Habitat This mirror is made from solid ash, and measures 150cm by 55 cm

The wavy mirror was a silent launch that was easy to miss amidst the brand's massive 60th-anniversary range. The 60th range was filled with design classics celebrating the brand's archives, but in my opinion this wavy mirror is a perfect example of how even today Habitat is still cranking out future design classics.

While this mirror includes the popular wave design that has been a huge home decor trend this year, Habitat has given it a timeless spin with a solid ash wood curvey border. It has a scandi vibe with the frame adding a subtle extra design detail that will work in so many different home schemes.

I'm envisaging it as the perfect finishing touch in a green bedroom idea, or adding texture to a minimalist white living room, casually leaning against a wall behind a houseplant.

(Image credit: Habitat)

Habitat isn't the only place we've seen these wavy wooden mirrors emerging as a bestseller. When I attended the Next spring/summer press show a couple of months ago I also fell in love with a Next large wavy wall mirror that looks very similar to the Habitat version, priced at £110. The Next mirror has already sold out once but is currently back in stock if you're looking for a smaller wavy mirror.

If like me, you love the Habitat wavy mirror but are struggling to find a space in your home to put a full-size mirror the Scandi wavy border has been replicated in a couple of other pieces in the 60th-anniversary range.

There is a small wall mirror priced at £80, or you can forgo the mirror part completely and snap up the Habitat wavy picture frame instead.

But our parting words would be to buy now or regret later.