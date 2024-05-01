Habitat has re-released its iconic 70s modular Scoop chair with a modern spin that fits in with the on-trend retro look

This year, Habitat is celebrating its 60th birthday. And the furniture and homeware brand is doing so in style as today, a special anniversary collection titled ‘60 Years of Design’ launches online and in stores, celebrating the past, the present and the future of the brand. Referencing Habitat’s past, the company re-releases one of its most iconic designs - the Scoop chair.

First launched in the 1970s, the Scoop chair is both true to its decade of origin with its low design and plush corduroy upholstery, but also right on trend as the 70s aesthetic is one of the biggest home decor trends of the year.

Priced at £325, the design is available in two stylish colourways - a neutral off-white shade and a dark green. And while it can be styled as a standalone accent chair, the brand also designed it so that it can be turned into a modular sofa when two or more are grouped together.

(Image credit: Habitat/J Sainsbury plc)

Habitat re-releases the Scoop chair

As well as looking to its archives for inspiration, which was the case for the Scoop chair, Habitat also partnered with nine guest designers, each at the top of their field, to contribute to the celebratory collection spanning 150 products, including everything from large pieces of furniture to soft furnishing, tableware, cookware and more.

To mark the 60-year milestone, the collection includes 60 different design stories that incorporate everything from colourful, maximalist patterns to minimal modernist schemes - including the Scoop chair’s modernist-inspired form, which could make the perfect dupe for the cult Togo chair by Ligne Roset. Only cosier thanks to the corded finish.

‘One of Habitat’s most iconic seating designs, the Scoop chair was originally introduced in the 1970s and was an instant success,’ says David Hutcheson, Habitat senior designer. ‘The low-slung silhouette and plush corded upholstery are synonymous with the 70s aesthetic while at the same time aligning with contemporary tastes, so we were excited to revive this classic piece for the 60th anniversary. The flexible design was ahead of its time, and it can be used as an occasional chair or part of a larger modular arrangement.’

(Image credit: Habitat)

And it's clear that this chair is one of the main characters of the new offering as Habitat has been teasing its Instagram followers with sneak peeks of the collection, including a post dedicated to the Scoop chair. Without explicitly saying what it is just yet. And fans have been going crazy in the comments with one saying, 'I'm going to need at least 5.' While another wrote, 'Omg 🙌 the best chair everrrrrr.'

No wonder that Habitat is said to be the new Zara Home, offering such cool, stylish designs at sensible prices like the viral mango wood table lamp and now the new ‘60 Years of Design’ collection with the comfy Scoop chair.