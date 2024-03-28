Wavy mirrors are the new ‘it’ trend for stylish walls – and we found 9 of the best to shop now
Wave goodbye to boring mirrors with these 9 playful, bold designs, one groovier than the next
As curved forms and fluid shapes increasingly take over our homes, this current interior design direction spreads to more and more areas beyond the obvious like sofas, replacing the traditionally angular and geometric pieces. Mirrors included, which has given rise to the wavy mirror trend.
This playful home decor trend of mirrors with a wave-shaped framed has been popping up especially on social media as a popular selfie prop and a make-up tutorial or try-on haul accessory. Lucy Mather, design expert at Arighi Bianchi, points out, ‘It is because of the world’s obsession with selfies, tutorials and fashion hauls on TikTok and Instagram. Many wavy mirrors are featured as “selfie mirrors” – adding fun to photos and videos, inspiring audiences not only to favour the make-up or hair styling hack but the look for our homes as well.’
So if you too want to make your getting ready routine a little more fun, then investing in a wavy mirror is the perfect way to go about it, whether you opt for a full-length mirror or a smaller design to hang on the wall. And we found the best around whatever size you’re after at any budget.
Best wavy mirrors
Wavy shapes are having a moment, from wavy headboards to wavy mirrors as we already started seeing at the end of last year with the M&S wavy-edge mirror. This trend can be credited to a number of things, from a general shift to more curved shapes to the 1970s revival.
‘Some wavy-shaped mirrors have designs reminiscent of past decades, particularly styles from the 1960s and 1970s, so some of this trend’s current popularity is stemming from the retro revival in interiors,’ Lucy explains.
So whether you want to embrace the playful side of the look, the retro 70s aesthetic or the curved interiors trend, these are the 9 wavy mirrors that are best to give this trend a go with.
Best full-length wavy mirrors
Best wall wavy mirrors
Best budget wavy mirrors
Measuring 110cm high, this mirror is not quite full-length but it's almost there. It would be perfect hung on the wall in the hallway to check your OOTD before you head out the door. And we love the £19.99 price!
Is one wavy mirror not enough? Then George Home's set of three might do. They would make the perfect addition to a gallery wall!
Why should you buy a wavy mirror?
One of the most convincing benefits of wavy mirrors is that they’re quite simply fun. And fun and playfulness is something that’s being embraced and championed in homes and interiors more and more. And we love to see it.
‘They’re a way to add more playful upgrades to our homes – who doesn’t love the house of mirrors attraction at a fun fair - and decorative pieces that make our homes more personal and characterful,’ Lucy explains.
Sam Sutherland, Flitch interior stylist, adds, ‘Introducing wavy frames adds an element of visual interest and personality to these functional pieces, transforming them into captivating focal points within a space.’
Last year, it was all about the organic, asymmetric mirror trend. And the wavy mirror shape is just a more playful interpretation of the same sensibility.
‘The trend gained momentum in recent years as interior design embraced more fluid and playful shapes. Designers began experimenting with unconventional mirror frames, departing from the rigid geometric lines of conventional designs. The trend embodies a fusion of modern aesthetics and artistic expression, appealing to individuals seeking unique statement pieces for their spaces,’ Sam says.
How to style a wavy mirror
Whether you’re looking for hallway mirror ideas or a piece for the bathroom, a wavy mirror can work in any room. But when it comes to styling a wavy mirror, it’s best to make it the focal point of the space.
‘I think with this kind of statement mirror, either go ‘big’ and have a large wavy shaped full-length mirror in a bedroom or hallway, or group lots of wavy mirrors on a feature wall or above an item of furniture such as a chest of drawers. It’s about creating a decorative focal point with a creative twist rather than having a mirror on a wall for functional reasons or to simply add the illusion of space,’ Lucy advises.
Are you team wavy mirror yet?
Sara Hesikova has been Ideal Home's News Writer since July 2023, bringing the Ideal Home's readership breaking news stories from the world of home and interiors. Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors. She feels the two are intrinsically connected - if someone puts an effort into what they wear, they most likely also care about what they surround themselves with.
