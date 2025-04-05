Is your front door colour going out of style in 2025? Experts reveal the shades fading in popularity this year and the ones replacing them
These are the front door colours that are going out of style in 2025 – and the new shades taking their place
Colour trends change from one year to the next and sometimes even from season to season. They can impact some of the most unexpected parts of our homes, like the front door. In the last year, there has been a huge shake-up in popular colours, and these are some front door colours going out of style in 2025 as a result of it, and the ones taking their place.
The start of spring is the perfect time to give your front door a fresh coat of paint, but it’s good to know what front door colour ideas to go for and which are best avoided, as they can make the entrance to your home look dated.
‘Front doors are really making a statement,’ says Victoria Yardley of Victory Colours. ‘It’s all about warmth, depth, and a nod to nature this year.’
Michael Rolland, paint expert and managing director at The Paint Shed, continues on why giving your front door some TLC this spring is something that should not be forgotten, ‘We've seen firsthand how creating an iconic door can transform a property from ordinary to extraordinary.’
But to achieve that extraordinary look, our experts recommend steering clear of the two below colours and instead, replace them with the new paint trends for front doors perhaps.
Grey
For the past decade, grey has reigned supreme in most areas of our homes. But in the past year or so, that popularity has been fading – and in 2025, it’s truly time to put grey to rest, including grey front doors.
‘Similar to the shift we’ve seen in interiors, grey is becoming less popular as a front door colour too,’ says Marianne Shillingford, creative director and colour expert at Dulux. ‘People want to be greeted by a colour that is going to make them and their guests smile on arrival.’
White
While I wouldn’t necessarily label white a front door colour mistake as it is fairly timeless, it’s still another shade that’s decreasing in popularity as it can come across as too boring and lacking character.
‘The classic white doors can still be timeless, especially when paired with modern hardware and contrasting wall colors, but their lack of personality and high maintenance tendencies have pushed them out of the 2025 trends list,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.
What’s replacing them
But the exciting thing is that as one (or two) door quite literally closes, others open instead. So if you are looking for some front door colour inspo, these are the shades that are rapidly rising in popularity – and they’re stylish and fun, too, which never hurts.
Green
I’m not surprised that green is becoming a trending front door colour as a new neutral that also provides an injection of colour. It creates a seamless transition between the home and the outside. It’s also a colour that’s super flexible and versatile, as there are so many shades to choose from.
‘Green is the ultimate colour, we’re loving it in and out at the minute and it does give a warm welcome to people’s homes as the first colour they see when they arrive at your house. Choose a soft green like Green Glade, it’s the perfect amount of impactful colour while feeling balanced and not at all overwhelming to approach,’ Marianne at Dulux says.
Michael at The Paint Shade adds, ‘For a more understated yet stylish choice, earthy greens remain a top trend. Shades like Little Greene’s Aquamarine can really elevate that fresh, bright feeling that comes with the blossoming flowers and longer, sunnier days.’
Not only is this the perfect sage green shade, this Dulux paint is also perfect for outdoor conditions being rain and mould-resistant, as well as suitable for use on metal, plastic and wood.
As Michael at The Paint Shed already mentioned, this is a fresh and bright take on the colour green and will really lift up your front door with its hue.
Citrus brights
If you want to make more of a statement with your front door colour choice then you’ll love the vibrant citrus shades like tangerine orange and sunny yellow - much like Dulux's colour of the year for 2025, True Joy - that are currently trending.
‘As we embrace the bright, playful tones of summer, tangerine shades like Farrow & Ball’s Charlotte's Locks are gaining popularity for their warmth and vibrancy, adding a bold and unique statement to your exterior,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.
Victoria at Victory Colours adds, ‘For those who like to stand out, cheerful yellow and burnt orange are perfect for adding a touch of personality while staying stylish.’
Similarly to the ideal hallway colour schemes, a sunny yellow front door is the perfect way to greet your guests. And there's no sunnier shade than Dulux's True Joy, at least not one I've come across.
If oranges and tangerines are more your citrus fruit of choice then you can extend your preference to your front door colour, too. And as Michael from The Paint Shed mentioned, Farrow & Ball's Charlotte's Locks is a beautifully vibrant shade to go for.
Soft pastels
It’s clear that more and more people are looking to incorporate colour into their entrances. But bright shades can be a bit scary for many – which is where soft pastels come in, as baby blues and blush pinks have been enjoying much popularity lately.
‘Those looking for less of a bold statement are now leaning into more pastel shades, such as Farrow & Ball's Exterior Eggshell in Pale Powder. This new trend offers a unique way to make a statement, while staying versatile enough to complement various architectural styles,’ Michael at The Paint Shed says.
Victoria at Victory Colours adds, ‘We’re also loving feminine pinks and coral hues which look so pretty with roses and passion flowers round the door frame.’
Farrow & Ball's Pale Powder paint is the palest possible shade of aqua blue. And it's also one of the brand's most popular shades which I'm not surprised by.
So which shade are you thinking of painting your front door this year?
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested 80 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
