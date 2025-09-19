This traditional wall feature is becoming a major hallway trend – and it’s perfect for narrow hallways

Dado rails are a traditional wall feature that entails installing moulding horizontally along a wall or the whole room usually at chair height which is why they also go by ‘chair rails’ sometimes. Historically, they’ve been largely used in entryways – and in the past year or so, there’s been a major rise in the popularity of the hallway dado rail trend.

‘Dado rails’ are currently attracting over 5000% more Google searches compared to just a month ago and Google searches for ‘dado rail’ amount to at least 23,000 per month. And while dado rails work pretty much in any style of entryway, they make for a particularly great narrow hallway idea.

‘Generally speaking, dado rails are a great feature for most hallways but they work particularly well in long or narrow spaces as they can help to create proportion, by visually breaking the wall into sections and balancing the space,’ says Summa Costandi, co-founder at Panels by Sofia. ‘They also add a sense of dimension, for example making a long hallway appear wider.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Woolley)

What’s the purpose of a hallway dado rail?

A dado rail has been a widely popular hallway idea because it has both a practical and an aesthetic purpose, making it double useful.

‘Traditionally, it was designed to protect walls from damage caused by furniture being moved along narrow passageways, as well as scuffs from everyday traffic,’ says Violeta Stoyanova, Fantastic Handyman's renovation specialist.

‘Besides function, it also adds architectural interest by breaking up large stretches of wall, creating proportion and balance in what can otherwise feel like long, plain corridors. In modern use, dado rails are often styled to frame paint contrasts or panelling below, turning a practical feature into an intentional design element,’ she explains.

(Image credit: Future PLC/James Merrell)

Why are hallway dado rails popular right now?

As already mentioned, dado rails are more of a traditional feature that in the past several years declined in popularity, often reserved mostly for period properties. But in the last year or so, dado rails have been becoming a major home decor trend, especially when it comes to hallways. Partly, this is down to hallway panelling ideas - which pair beautifully with dado rails - becoming more in demand.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Hallway dado rails have definitely seen a rise in popularity this year,’ says Adam McGrory, managing director of MR Mouldings. ‘Homeowners are increasingly turning to traditional interior details like dado rails to bring character and charm back into their homes. Social media trends around panelling and heritage-inspired interiors have also contributed to this, with dado rails providing a cost-effective way to add a timeless design element. In recent years, we’ve seen the wider panelling trend grow, and in particular, dado rails.’

It’s also because the often overlooked hallways are finally getting the attention they deserve. ‘We’re seeing dado rails become increasingly popular again, particularly as homeowners look for subtle ways to add interest to transitional spaces or rooms needing an injection of character,’ says Charlie Farrar, creative product manager at Naturewall. ‘Hallways are often overlooked, and a dado rail is a simple but effective way to bring depth, character, and a sense of finish without overwhelming the space.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles)

How high should a hallway dado rail be?

Dado rails are all about getting the placement right – otherwise, there’s nothing that can really go wrong. That’s why it’s an easy yet a transformative way to update your hallway. But as long as you follow this expert-approved formula to how high a dado rail should be, you’ll be just fine.

‘A dado rail in a hallway is generally best placed at about one third of the wall height, which typically works out around 85 to 100 centimetres from the floor. This proportion stems from classical design principles, where dividing walls into balanced sections creates harmony and avoids a heavy or top-heavy look,' Violeta at Fantastic Handyman says.

'In practical terms, setting the rail at this height also ensures it sits at the right level to protect against scuffs from chairs, bags or everyday movement in a narrow space. If your ceilings are higher than average, you can afford to raise the rail slightly to maintain the one-third proportion, while in lower-ceilinged hallways it’s best to keep it closer to 85 centimetres,’ Violeta adds.

Adam at MR Mouldings adds, ‘The aim is to create balance; too low, and it can look out of place; too high, and it risks overwhelming the wall.’

GoodHome Primed White MDF Ogee Dado rail £10.97 at B&Q If you're looking to add a dado rail to your hallway, this is a classic design to go for - and it's already primed for you. Cheshire Mouldings Pine Dado Wall panelling kit £29.47 at B&Q If you're looking to pair your dado rail with some wall panelling - as many people to do - going for a complete kit like this one is the most effective and cheapest option. Cheshire Mouldings Decorative Unfinished Natural Pine Dado rail £9.97 at B&Q If you're after a more natural and sustainable dado rail material than MDF, pine wood is among the best as it's flexible and easy to work with. And it's still budget friendly.

Even though dado rails work particularly well in narrow hallways, they will look great in pretty much any entryway. Just be careful when it comes to very small hallway ideas, ‘The only time I’d be cautious is in very small or low-ceilinged hallways, where a dado rail could make the space feel more enclosed if it's not placed carefully. In those cases, the choice of height, colour and finish becomes crucial to maintaining balance,’ Violeta concludes.