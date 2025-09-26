Statement flooring is in, and experts believe it’s set to replace the ceiling as the fifth wall – ‘it’s a canvas for personality, pattern, and storytelling'

If you’ve ever found yourself searching for easy ways to add a pop of personality to your home, then you would no doubt be familiar with the concept of the fifth wall. Most often used to refer to the ceiling, it’s a term that reminds us to look up and embrace a once-overlooked surface when bringing our home decor ideas to life.

Whether you paint it, panel it, or cover it in wallpaper, ceiling ideas like these have long been used to perk up your fifth wall. However, some experts are beginning to rethink this concept and cast an eye to the floor beneath our feet.

‘While ceilings have long been a focus for decorative finishes, today more than ever, it’s the floor that sets the tone of a room,’ says Neel Bradham, CEO of Parador. ‘It’s a canvas for personality, pattern, and storytelling underfoot.’

Why is the floor the new fifth wall?

Statement flooring ideas are nothing new, but it is increasingly becoming a popular option for those wanting to add interest to their homes. This is partly because it’s a surface we tend to consider more than the ceiling in everyday life, but also because homeowners have become more comfortable experimenting with bold style choices this year.

‘Homeowners are becoming more confident in using design to reflect their personality, and flooring is no exception,’ explains Anthony Scott, global product and innovation director at Havwoods.

‘Expressive flooring is about making a statement with your choice of material, pattern, or finish so that the floor becomes a defining feature of the room rather than a neutral backdrop.’

The growing appetite for striking flooring designs does not mean we should start to overlook the ceiling, though. It is simply another way to draw the eye in our home and create a statement that sets the tone of a space.

‘Both the ceiling and the floor are as important as each other to elevate a room, and inject individuality where people might least expect it,’ agrees Jenna Forsdyke, interior designer at Pfeiffer Design.

However, the floor does have grounding properties that you don’t find with the ceiling, which taps into the bold yet timeless choices that are becoming commonplace in the home. ‘Unlike the ceiling, the floor helps to anchor the room and guides the flow of the space as it is usually the first thing you set your eyes on,’ adds Jenna.

And Neel agrees too, stating: ‘Unlike paint or accessories, flooring grounds a space, both visually and physically. It’s a more permanent design decision, which makes it powerful – once the floor is expressive, everything else in the room responds to it.’

How to use statement flooring in the home

Just like the ceiling, there are countless design ideas you can implement to give your floor a new lease of life.

‘This is all about using your floor as a design statement rather than just a practical surface, and this can take many forms: from classic herringbone and chevron parquetry to mixed-width or even multi-coloured planks,’ says Neel.

Unsure where to start? I asked the experts for advice on how to transform your floor into the fifth wall.

1. Think long term

‘Expressive flooring works best when it is treated as the foundation for the rest of the room’s design,’ advises Jenna, and it’s important to keep this in mind when choosing your design, pattern or material.

A patterned wood finish, like herringbone or chevron, is a great way to add a touch of texture and personality in a way that still maintains a timeless quality. ‘Choose formats and finishes that you know you’ll still love in ten years,’ suggests Neel.

2. Zone your space

Zoning is a reliable design trick used to define and separate areas within a room, and flooring is a great way to achieve this. ‘You can use flooring to zone a space by laying slightly different tones or patterns,’ says Anthony.

3. Play with pattern

‘Rather than keeping flooring neutral, more homeowners are using it to inject colour, pattern and texture into their interiors,’ explains Anthony.

Whether you lay a graphic rug, embrace striking wood designs, or use oversized panels, there are many different ways to experiment with pattern to create a statement flooring look – just ensure it works for your needs.

4. Keep decor simple

Part of the beauty of a fifth wall is that it adds easy character to a space without the need for bold decorative choices. ‘Balance is key,’ says Neel, ‘if you opt for a bold, geometric pattern like herringbone or chevron, keep walls and furnishings pared back to let the floor shine.’

For a cohesive approach, try mirroring your chosen flooring design elsewhere throughout the room. ‘Pick one or two colours from your flooring and echo them in your artwork, accessories and furniture – it’s all about balance,’ says Jenna.

Will you embrace statement flooring in your home?