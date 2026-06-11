Goodbye IKEA MALM and HEMNES! IKEA is discontinuing the iconic chests of drawers by the end of the year – these are the new ones taking their place

If you’ve recently visited IKEA’s website or one of its physical stores, you may have clocked a notice announcing that IKEA is discontinuing the popular MALM chest of drawers.

That’s right, this is your last chance to shop the iconic MALM range. And that’s not all – by the end of the year, another iconic design, the IKEA HEMNES chest of drawers is also set to be axed. But there will be new ranges taking their place.

I don’t know about you, but I grew up with a HEMNES chest of drawers, first released in 2001, so it’s sad for me to see it go. Many people feel the same way about the MALM dresser, debuted a year later in 2002. After all, IKEA MALM hacks, as well as HEMNES hacks are among the most popular IKEA hacks out there, since the designs are so budget-friendly and make for the perfect blank canvas for an easy DIY project.

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IKEA MALM Chest of 4 drawers £99 at IKEA

There have been issues and concerns over the safety of both the MALM and HEMNES chest of drawers and their tipping hazard. This is why the two new ranges replacing them - and that look almost identical to the original styles - come with a safety feature that prevents them from tipping over.

The STORKLINTA range is taking the place of MALM – although at the moment, the STORKLINTA series currently offers solely wardrobe doors, with the chest of drawers yet to launch in the UK.

Meanwhile, the GULLABERG collection is replacing the HEMNES – and the new range has already dropped on the site and is ready to shop now.

The safety feature doesn’t allow for more than one drawer to be open at the same time in order to prevent the risk of tipping. However, if you anchor the chest of drawers to the wall – as is recommended – this unlocks the safety and allows you to open all the drawers together.

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(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

While it’s sad to see these two classics go and we’re all feeling a little sentimental about it here at Ideal Home, at the same time, the STORKLINTA and GULLABERG styles replacing them look almost identical.

Not to mention that many other brands stock similar designs to the MALM and HEMNES these days. These are a couple of my favourites.